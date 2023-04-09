Top Recommended Stories

live

LIVE Updates | Hyderabad Vs Punjab, IPL 2023 Score: Dhawan & Co Eye 3rd Straight Win

IPL 2023, SRH Vs PBKS Match Updates, Game 14, April 9: Shikhar Dhawan has led Punjab Kings with perfection so far while Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Aiden Markram are yet to lodge first points. Get all the latest updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match.

Updated: April 9, 2023 6:33 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

Live, SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023 Score

Live Updates

  • 6:35 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023: FYI, PBKS’ Bhanuka Rajapaksa was forced to retire hurt against RR as he suffered a blow on the hand when he was standing at the non-striker’s end. Following Punjab’s win over RR, the Sri Lankan tweeted “The X-rays have cleared me of any broken bones/fractures! Plenty of ice needed but I’m doing fine!”

  • 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023: The trio of Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan and Jitesh Sharma have made notable contributions for Punjab Kings. PBKS would love to have them running today too.

  • 6:20 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023: For SRH, even Umran Malik too has proved expensive. The speedster has bowled five overs so far in IPL 2023 conceding 50-plus runs and taking just two wickets.

  • 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Mayank Agarwal hasn’t flourished to his potential in IPL 2023 so far. Today is the perfect platform for the right-hander to shut down critics. He had scored just 8 and 27 in his last two innings.

  • 6:14 PM IST
    LIVE | SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023: A high-scoring game is on cards as is witnessed in the first game here. But teams should also keep in mind that spin will play a major role in this wicket in the second half.
  • 5:53 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023: This is first timer Aiden Markram is leading in IPL. He is just one game old as a captain in IPL and think he should be give time before judging. Markram led Sunrisers Eastern Cape to SA20 title earlier this year.

  • 5:51 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Meanwhile, nothing has gone right for SRH so far. Their batting looked listless while their bowlers weren’t impressive at all.

  • 5:49 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Another man who is desperate to be in the playing XI is Kagiso Rabada. But the South African will have to wait because of Nathan Ellis’ display in their win against Rajasthan Royals.

  • 5:47 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Punjab KIngs have dearly missed Liam Livingstone as he is yet to get a NOC from the ECB. Will be he available to play today, that will be interesting to see.

  • 5:45 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023: On the other hand, SRH have lost both their games in IPL 2023.

LIVE Updates | Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023 Score

Smarting from back-to-back defeats, Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a lot to ponder, especially addressing their batting frailties, when they take on a high-flying Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 encounter on Sunday. On the other hand, PBKS, led by Shikhar Dhawan, have won both their games so far in the tournament. However, on paper PBKS has the edge and it will take a special effort from SRH to outwit them at their own den.

Published Date: April 9, 2023 6:28 PM IST

Updated Date: April 9, 2023 6:33 PM IST

