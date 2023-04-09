Home

LIVE Updates | Hyderabad Vs Punjab, IPL 2023 Score: Dhawan & Co Eye 3rd Straight Win

IPL 2023, SRH Vs PBKS Match Updates, Game 14, April 9

IPL 2023, SRH Vs PBKS Match Updates, Game 14, April 9: Shikhar Dhawan has led Punjab Kings with perfection so far while Sunrisers Hyderabad, led by Aiden Markram are yet to lodge first points. Get all the latest updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings match.

SRH vs PBKS, IPL 2023

Sunrisers Hyderabad Vs Punjab Kings, IPL 2023

Smarting from back-to-back defeats, Sunrisers Hyderabad will have a lot to ponder, especially addressing their batting frailties, when they take on a high-flying Punjab Kings in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 encounter on Sunday. On the other hand, PBKS, led by Shikhar Dhawan, have won both their games so far in the tournament. However, on paper PBKS has the edge and it will take a special effort from SRH to outwit them at their own den.

