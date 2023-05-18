ZEE Sites

Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Updates | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score, Match 65: Bangalore Opt To Field; Check Playing XIs
live

LIVE Updates | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score, Match 65: Bangalore Opt To Field; Check Playing XIs

IPL 2023 LIVE Score ,SRH vs RCB, Match 65: Stay tuned to this space for all the latest updates and score of IPL 2023 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Updated: May 18, 2023 7:17 PM IST

By Koushik Paul

SRH vs RCB, SRH vs RCB News, SRH vs RCB Playing XIs, SRH vs RCB Probable Playing XI, SRH vs RCB IPL 2023, SRH vs RCB in Indian Premier League 2023, SRH vs RCB in IPL, SRH vs RCB for IPL 2023, SRH vs RCB IPL, SRH vs RCB in INdian Premier League 2023, SRH vs RCB Live Score, SRH vs RCB Live Updates, SRH vs RCB Contrversy, SRH vs RCB Photos, SRH vs RCB Live News, SRH vs RCB Live Updates, SRH vs RCB Live Pics, SRH vs RCB Live Updates, SRH vs RCB Live, SRH vs RCB Free Score, SRH vs RCB Free Score On Google, SRH vs RCB Free Google Score, SRH vs RCB Free Live Score, SRH vs RCB Live Updates, SRH vs RCB Live News, SRH vs RCB Live
Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, IPL 2023 Live Score

LIVE Score SRH vs RCB, IPL 2023 Match 65: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Indian Premier League 2023 match. Virat Kohli will be in focus as Royal Challengers Bangalore look to strengthen their claim for an IPL play-off berth in their must-win match against laggards Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Thursday. RCB are currently in the fifth spot with 12 points from as many games and face two must-win matches to guarantee their play-off spot. SRH, on the other hand, are out of the tournament and languishing at the ninth spot with eight points from 12 matches.

Also Read:

Live Updates

  • 7:16 PM IST
    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Playing XIs

    Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Harry Brook, Glenn Phillips, Abdul Samad, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Dagar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nitish Reddy

    Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Anuj Rawat(w), Shahbaz Ahmed, Michael Bracewell, Wayne Parnell, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj
  • 7:02 PM IST
    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore have won the toss and have opted to field.
  • 6:39 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: It has been lacklustre outing for SRH this season, both in batting as well as bowling department. Barring Heinrich Klaasen and, to some extent, Rahul Tripathi, no other batter could deliver for the team. SRH were hit hard by the poor form of their skipper Aiden Markram as much was expected of the South African.

  • 6:39 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: SRH, on the other hand, will play for pride after becoming the second team to crash out of the tournament. SRH would look to give their fans something to cheer about by registering wins in their remaining two games.

  • 6:38 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Faf du Plessis has been leading the side from the front and is in scintillating form, occupying the top spot in run-getter’s list with 631 runs from 12 games at an average of 57.36.

  • 6:38 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Alongside skipper Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli is one of the top-scorers for RCB but after back-to-back failures – 18 against Rajasthan Royals and 1 against Mumbai Indians – the maestro would be looking to produce his best against SRH.

  • 6:37 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: SRH are at the bottom of the table with just four wins from 12 games.

  • 6:34 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: As far as things stand, RCB are on 12 points from 12 matches and are at fifth. A win on Thursday would see RCB displace Mumbai Indians on fourth spot owing to better net run-rate.

  • 6:32 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad have already been eliminated. For RCB, they have two matches left and a chance to make it to the playoffs.

  • 6:31 PM IST

    LIVE | SRH Vs RCB, IPL 2023 Score: Hello and welcome to another crucial encounter between RCB and SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi stadium.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

More Stories