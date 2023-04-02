Top Recommended Stories

  • LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Umran Cleans Up Padikkal, Samson Key For Big Total
live

LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Umran Cleans Up Padikkal, Samson Key For Big Total

LIVE | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match 4.

Updated: April 2, 2023 4:46 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Riyan Parag

7* (5) 1x4, 0x6

Sanju Samson (C) (W)

49 (27) 2x4, 4x6

Adil Rashid

(4-0-33-0)*

Umran Malik

(3-0-32-1)
LIVE | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match

Live Updates

  • 4:49 PM IST

    LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Fifteen overs are done and dusted and Rajasthan is in the driver’s seat. Hyderabad is looking for another wicket.

    RR 160/3 (15)

  • 4:44 PM IST

    LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: WICKET!!! THAT Was Clean Bowled. Davdutt Padikkal has to go back to the pavilion. What a delivery by Umran Malik.

    RR 151/3 (14.1)

  • 4:42 PM IST
    LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Devdutt Padikkal is taking time on the ground, whereas Sanju Samson is hitting the balls to the boundary. 10 runs from the over.
    RR 151/2 (14)
  • 4:38 PM IST

    LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Devdutt Padikkal joined Sanju Samson both the batters will look for a long partnership. Thirteen overs are done and dusted.
    RR 141/2 (13)

  • 4:35 PM IST

    LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: WICKET!!!! Yashasvi Jaiswal departs after making 54 runs. Caught by Mayank at deep mid-wicket!! Fazalhaq Farooqi gets his 2nd.

  • 4:31 PM IST
    LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: After Jos Buttler, Jaiswal also smashed his fifty. Rajasthan Royals is on top. 12 overs are done and dusted. Hyderabad is still looking for a wicket.

    RR 135/1 (12)

  • 4:26 PM IST
    LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Sanju Samson is on fire as the captain welcomed Adil Rashid with a Maximum. Nine runs from the over. Hyderabad is looking for a breakthrough to make a comeback in game.
    RR 132/1 (11)
  • 4:23 PM IST
    LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Ten overs are done and dusted, This game was in favor of Rajasthan so far as the batters already crossed 100 runs mark, and now the franchise will look to cross 200 run mark to put pressure on Hyderabad.
    RR 122/1 (10)
  • 4:19 PM IST

    LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Adil Rashid finally bowled a good over for Rajasthan as he just gave five runs.
    RR 110/1 (9)

  • 4:14 PM IST
    LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Boundary!! Samson is showing his pure talent. Back-to-back boundaries on Umran Malik’s pace. Again a good over for Rajasthan. 12 runs from the over.

    RR 105/1 (8)

LIVE | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Indian Premier League 2023 match four between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Indian Premier League 2022 finalists Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad for their opener clash of the 16th edition on IPL which will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on April 2, today at 3.30 PM IST. Both teams will be looking to put in a strong performance and come out on top. Rajasthan Royals holds the advantage as all their players are available for this fixture. Whereas, SRH are without their South African contingent including the captain Aiden Markram.

Also Read:

SRH vs RR Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips(w), Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Published Date: April 2, 2023 4:45 PM IST

Updated Date: April 2, 2023 4:46 PM IST

