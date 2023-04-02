Home

Sports

LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Umran Cleans Up Padikkal, Samson Key For Big Total

live

LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Umran Cleans Up Padikkal, Samson Key For Big Total

LIVE | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match 4.

LIVE | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match

Load More

LIVE | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Indian Premier League 2023 match four between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Indian Premier League 2022 finalists Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad for their opener clash of the 16th edition on IPL which will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on April 2, today at 3.30 PM IST. Both teams will be looking to put in a strong performance and come out on top. Rajasthan Royals holds the advantage as all their players are available for this fixture. Whereas, SRH are without their South African contingent including the captain Aiden Markram.

SRH vs RR Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips(w), Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.