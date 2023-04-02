Top Recommended Stories

  • Home
  • Sports
  • LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Rajasthan On Top, Hyderabad Reeling
live

LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Rajasthan On Top, Hyderabad Reeling

LIVE | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match 4.

Published: April 2, 2023 6:31 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Umran Malik

0* (3) 0x4, 0x6

Abdul Samad

17 (27) 0x4, 0x6

Trent Boult

(3.3-1-9-2)*

Yuzvendra Chahal

(4-0-17-4)
SRH vs RR, SRH vs RR News, SRH vs RR Updates, SRH vs RR Pics, SRH vs RR Latest News, SRH vs RR Updates, SRH vs RR Venue, SRH vs RR Latest news, SRH vs RR Latest Updates, SRH vs RR Pics, SRH vs RR Images, SRH vs RR Photos, SRH vs RR Latest Updates, SRH vs RR India, SRH vs RR In Indian Premier League 2023, SRH vs RR Playing XIs, SRH vs RR Score, SRH vs RR Live Score on Google, SRH vs RR Live Google Score, SRH vs RR Google News, SRH vs RR on Google Discover, SRH vs RR, SRH vs RR Google Score, SRH vs RR Live Score, SRH vs RR Live Updates, SRH vs RR Pics, SRH vs RR Live Score, SRH vs RR Live Updates, SRH vs RR Live Pics, SRH vs RR Scores, SRH vs RR Score Updates, SRH vs RR Score Pics, SRH vs RR IPL 2023, SRH vs RR Latest Live Score, SRH vs RR, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals News, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Updates, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Pics, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Updates, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Pics, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Latest News, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Latest Updates,
LIVE | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match

Live Updates

  • 6:54 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023: 15 overs gone, Sunrisers are now at 87/7. SRH 87/7 (15)

  • 6:51 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023: Rashid perishes and the runners-up from last season have started their campaign on a brilliant note. As the game progresses, RR keep getting better. SRH 83/7 (14.1)

  • 6:40 PM IST

    LIVE SCORE | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023: Agarwal has been sent back to the pavilion and Hyderabad’s chances of winning the game is very much bleak. SRH 68/6 (12.2)

  • 6:27 PM IST

    LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023: OUT!! Ravichandran Ashwin removes Glenn Phillips ! Sunrisers Hyderabad are in big big trouble! Abdul Samad is the new man in for SRH. SRH 48/5 (9.5)

  • 6:17 PM IST

    LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Eight overs are done and dusted, and Hyderabad is reeling in the game. The side needs a miracle to make a comeback from here. Another Wicket Washington Sundar Departs after making one run.
    SRH 39/4 (8.2)

  • 6:08 PM IST

    LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: WICKET!!! Harry Brook departs after making 13 runs. Seems like a bad day for Hyderabad at their home ground.

    SRH 34/3 (7)

  • 6:05 PM IST

    LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Six overs are done and dusted and Hyderabad got a slow start as they lost early two wickets.
    SRH 30/2 (6)

  • 6:03 PM IST

  • 6:02 PM IST

    LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Boult gives three in his third over and Samson introduces Ashwin soon after. SRH 20/2 in 5

  • 5:58 PM IST

    LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Jason Holder continuing the good work done by RR bowlers so far. Gives away just five in his first over. Ashwin, Chahal still to come and run rate required is already over 10. Gloomy signs for RR. In Mayank and Brook, they have two batters who can turn things around though. SRH 17/2 in 4

LIVE | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Indian Premier League 2023 match four between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Indian Premier League 2022 finalists Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad for their opener clash of the 16th edition on IPL which will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on April 2, today at 3.30 PM IST. Both teams will be looking to put in a strong performance and come out on top. Rajasthan Royals holds the advantage as all their players are available for this fixture. Whereas, SRH are without their South African contingent including the captain Aiden Markram.

Also Read:

SRH vs RR Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips(w), Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Cricket News on India.com.

Topics

Published Date: April 2, 2023 6:31 PM IST

More Stories