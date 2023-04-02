Top Recommended Stories

live

LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Boult’s Twin Strike Put Rajasthan On Top

LIVE | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Stay tuned to this space to get all the latest live updates and score of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2023 match 4.

Updated: April 2, 2023 5:40 PM IST

By India.com Sports Desk | Edited by Sunny Daud

Harry Brook

0* (1) 0x4, 0x6

Mayank Agarwal

3 (2) 0x4, 0x6

KM Asif

(0.2-0-3-0)*

Trent Boult

(1-1-0-2)
LIVE | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match

Live Updates

  • 5:44 PM IST

  • 5:42 PM IST

    LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: WICKET!!! Maiden over and two wickets that was the worst start for Sunrisers Hyderabad. The side will now need to look into the game.

    SRH 0/2 (1)

  • 5:37 PM IST

    LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: WICKET!!!! Abhishek departs on a golden duck. What a ball by Trent Boult. It was a clean bowled.
    SRH 0/1

  • 5:35 PM IST

    LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Trent boult comes to bowl the first over.

  • 5:33 PM IST
    LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Mayank Agarwal and Abhishek Sharma come to open the innings for Sunrisers Hyderabad.
  • 5:32 PM IST

    LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Both teams are coming to the ground to start the proceedings.

  • 5:29 PM IST

  • 5:28 PM IST

  • 5:20 PM IST

    LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: 20 overs are done and dusted. Rajasthan Royals managed to score 203 runs. It will be a tough target for Sunrisers Hyderabad as Rajasthan’s bowling side is strong.

  • 5:18 PM IST

    LIVE Score | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad had made a comeback as they stopped Rajasthan from a big total. 10 runs from the over.

    RR 203/5 (20)

LIVE | SRH vs RR, IPL 2023, Match 4: Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Indian Premier League 2023 match four between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Indian Premier League 2022 finalists Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against Sunrisers Hyderabad for their opener clash of the 16th edition on IPL which will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad on April 2, today at 3.30 PM IST. Both teams will be looking to put in a strong performance and come out on top. Rajasthan Royals holds the advantage as all their players are available for this fixture. Whereas, SRH are without their South African contingent including the captain Aiden Markram.

SRH vs RR Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Mayank Agarwal, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Harry Brook, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips(w), Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar(c), T Natarajan, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Published Date: April 2, 2023 5:37 PM IST

Updated Date: April 2, 2023 5:40 PM IST

