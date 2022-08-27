LIVE SL vs AFG T20, Asia Cup 2022, Match 1st Score and Updates: Shanaka Departs, AFG In Control; Gunathilaka Falls After Powerplay; SL Rocked Early, AFG On Top; Farooqi Strikes Twice In His First Over; Afghanistan To Bowl First, Check Playing 11 | Dasun Shanaka at the toss – “We would have bowled first as well. Six batters, two all-ronders and three genuine bowlers. We’ve got two new faces – Dilshan Madushanka and Matheesha Pathirana are making their debuts.” | Mohammad Nabi at the toss – “We want to bowl first here. It’s a fresh wicket, there’s cricket after a long time in Dubai. We have plenty of all-rounders.”Also Read - Ind vs Pak, Asia Cup: Mauka-Mauka Guy in The House For The BIGGEST Build-up | WATCH EXCLUSIVE VIDEO

Pitch Report: There is definitely a bit of grass here. It will definitely keep the fast bowlers interested. It might grip a bit, but it’ll be straight bowling from the spinners. This has been a great cricket ground in general. Terrific surface for batting and bowling, there should be a lot of runs. Also Read - LIVE | Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Build-up, Asia Cup Match 1: Both Sides Eye Winning Start

The 2022 Asia Cup, to be played in the T20I format, promises an enthralling ride for fans who would be eager to see the best sides in Asia going head-to-head against each other. In 13 matches from August 27 to September 11, across Dubai and Sharjah, the top six teams from Asia will be vying for the trophy which was established 38 years ago co-incidentally in the UAE. Also Read - Virat Kohli Ahead Of IND-PAK Asia Cup Match: Want To Make My Team Win At Any Cost

SL vs AFG, Asia Cup 2022 1st T20 Playing 11:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana

Afghanistan (Playing XI): Hazratullah Zazai, Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Ibrahim Zadran, Karim Janat, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi(c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Check all the live updates from the match here:

Live Updates

  • 8:56 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup: Chamika Karunaratne is the only hope for Sri Lanka from here. OUT!!! That is a bad shot from Matheesha Pathirana. Sri Lanka 9 down now. It is all going down for Sri Lanka at the moment. SL 75/9 (15)

  • 8:47 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup: Sri Lanka are committing hara-kiri at the moment. Afghanistan are currently running away with the game with their exceptional fielding. SL 70/8 (13).

  • 8:33 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup: OUT!!! Sri Lanka’s woes continue as Wanindu Hasaranga is back in the hut. Sri Lanka have now lost half their side. OUT!! Things are going from bad to worse. SL 64/6 (10.1)

  • 8:22 PM IST

  • 8:16 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup: Appeal for caught behind! Rahmanullah Gurbaz is extremely confident but umpire calls it wide. Nabi sends it upstairs. Seems like there is no edge. Rajapaksa survives and Afghanistan lose their review. SL 50/3 (7)

  • 8:09 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup: DROPPED!!! Omerzai will not be happy. Rajapaksa and Gunathilaka are punishing the Afghan pacers at the moment. Make no mistake, this is a good pitch to bat on. 14 off the last powerplay over. SL 41/3 (6)

  • 8:00 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup: SIX!!! That will certainly break some shackles for Sri Lanka. Bhanuka Rajapaksa gets one on the full and clobbers over the bowler’s head for a maximum. FOUR!!! Straight from the top drawer. SL 18/3 (4)

  • 7:48 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AFG T20, Asia Cup: Sri Lanka are already in a spot of bother. IS THAT ANOTHER WICKET!!! Umpire raises the finger yet again. Pathum Nissanka reviews and that looks like a howler from 3rd umpire. SL 5/3 (2)

  • 7:39 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AFG T20, Asia Cup: ALL THREE REDS!!! Excellent review by Afghanistan. Kusal Mendis departs early. Big blow to Sri Lanka. SL 3/1 (0.5)

  • 7:37 PM IST

    LIVE SL vs AFG T20, Asia Cup: Fazalhaq Farooqi bowling the first over for Afghanistan. Hint of swing and some considerable bounce from the pitch. BIG APPEAL FOR LBW!!! Umpire says no but Nabi decides to review. SL 3/0 (0.4)