LIVE SL vs BAN T20, Asia Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates: Mosaddek Powers BAN To 183/7 After 20 Overs; Afif-Mahmudullah Depart Before Final Flourish, Mosaddek Key; Afif-Mahmudullah Key For Big Finish; Rahim Departs, BAN In Spot Of Bother; Mehidy-Shakib Steady BAN After Early Wicket; Sabbir Falls, Fernando Draws First Blood; Sri Lanka Opt To Bowl, Check Playing 11's | Shakib Al Hasan at the toss – "We wanted to field first, but that's not in our control. We didn't bat well against Afghanistan, but today is a different day. We have three changes in our team, we have made quite a few changes. Hopefully that will work for us today. We want to play some good cricket today, we are not concerned about what is being talked in the media." | Dasun Shanaka at the toss – "We are going to bowl first. It's a used wicket, so chasing will be important. We had a good preparation coming into this game. We are concentrate on our batting. We will try to play as we have been playing in the last two years. The team that comes up with a good performance wins."

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I Team Playing 11:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain

