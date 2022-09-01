LIVE SL vs BAN T20, Asia Cup 2022 Score and Match Updates: SL Lose Mendis In Chase, Shanaka Key For Chase; Rajapaksa Falls, Mendis-Shanaka Key For Chase; Ebadot’s Twin Strikes Put BAN In Command; SL Off To Brisk Start In Chase; Mosaddek Powers BAN To 183/7 After 20 Overs; Afif-Mahmudullah Depart Before Final Flourish, Mosaddek Key; Afif-Mahmudullah Key For Big Finish; Rahim Departs, BAN In Spot Of Bother; Mehidy-Shakib Steady BAN After Early Wicket; Sabbir Falls, Fernando Draws First Blood; Sri Lanka Opt To Bowl, Check Playing 11’s | Shakib Al Hasan at the toss – “We wanted to field first, but that’s not in our control. We didn’t bat well against Afghanistan, but today is a different day. We have three changes in our team, we have made quite a few changes. Hopefully that will work for us today. We want to play some good cricket today, we are not concerned about what is being talked in the media.” | Dasun Shanaka at the toss – “We are going to bowl first. It’s a used wicket, so chasing will be important. We had a good preparation coming into this game. We are concentrate on our batting. ”Also Read - SL vs BAN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Tips Asia Cup 2022: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Dubai International Cricket Stadium 7:30 PM IST September 1 Thursday

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh T20I Team Playing 11:

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Charith Asalanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka(c), Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando Also Read - Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Suryakumar Yadav Follow MS Dhoni: Ex-Pak Cricketer Rashid Latif

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Sabbir Rahman, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Ebadot Hossain Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav's SAVAGE Response to Pak Journo's Question on Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Opening Pair | WATCH VIRAL VIDEO

Check out all the updates from the match here:

Live Updates

  • 11:06 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: A close finish on our hands. FOUR!!! Dasun Shanaka plays it across covers and fetches a boundary for it. OUT!!! Dasun Shanaka finds Mosaddek on the boundary. SL need 26 off 13 balls.

  • 10:55 PM IST

  • 10:49 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: OUT!!! OH!!! Kusal Mendis, what have you done? Taskin Ahmed takes another brilliant catch. Wanindu Hasaranga is the new batter in. SL need 53 off 33 balls.

  • 10:39 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Back-to-back sixes for captain Dasun Shanaka. Ebadot Hossain has been taken to cleaners here in his final over. The one who follow international cricket, will not be surprised with these hits. 50 comes for Kusal Mendis. SL need 71 off 45 balls.

  • 10:35 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: Now the struggle for Sri Lanka for the chase has taken another turn. Kusal Mendis and captain Dasun Shanaka have got a herculean task to make this happen for Sri Lanka. Sri Lanka need 88 off 48 balls.

  • 10:22 PM IST

  • 10:10 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: OUT!!! Ebadot gets his third wicket. Brilliant catch by Taskin Ahmed. Danushka Gunathilaka departs after a rash shot. Sri Lanka are now in a spot of bother. SL 67/3 (7.4)

  • 9:57 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: OUT!!! First international T20I wicket for Ebadot Hossain and there is the trademark celebration. Pathum Nissanka falls inside the powerplay. OUT!!! Twin strikes in the over. Charith Asalanka departs. SL 48/2 (6)

  • 9:40 PM IST

  • 9:23 PM IST