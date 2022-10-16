Live Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 match 1: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and Namibia at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. The two teams form a part of Group A alongside the United Arab Emirates and the Netherlands.Also Read - SL vs NAM T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: When and Where To Watch 1st T20WC 2022 Match in India

Asia Cup 2022 winner Sri Lanka played a warm-up against Zimbabwe and scored a victory by 33 runs. Kusal Mendis was brilliant in the game as he scored 54 runs off just 29 balls. On the other hand Namibia also did well in their warm-up match against Ireland. Namibia recorded a win by 11 runs by defending a score of 138 runs in 20 overs. Ben Shikondo ensured a victory for his team by picking a three-wicket haul.

Squads

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan.

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit, Divan la Cock, Stephan Baard, Nicol Loftie Eaton, Jan Frylinck, David Wiese, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green, Bernard Scholtz, Tangeni Lungameni, Michael van Lingen, Ben Shikongo, Karl Birkenstock, Lohan Louwrens, Helao Ya France.