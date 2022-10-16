Live Sri Lanka vs Namibia T20 World Cup 2022 match 1: Hello and welcome to the live updates of the first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 between Sri Lanka and Namibia at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong. Dasun Shanaka won the toss and opted to bowl first against Namibia. Sri Lanka bowlers got a great start as the side picked up 3 wickets in quick succession and Namibia side is looking under pressure after losing the wickets.Also Read - T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Recalls 2007, Aims To Emulate Dhoni As T20 World Cup winner

Sri Lanka side holds the advantage in the game. Namibia batters are working hard in last over to score the competitive total.

Sri Lanka vs Namibia Playing XI

Namibia: Stephan Baard, David Wiese, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Zane Green(w), Divan la Cock, Michael van Lingen, Bernard Scholtz, Ben Shikongo

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushanka, Maheesh Theekshana

  • 10:59 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Nam Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 1: Just two overs remaining. Namibia is doing well with the bat and the side is really smashing the ball well. Namibia batters are looking for the perfect end of the batting innings. NAM 137/6 (18.2)

  • 10:57 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Nam Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 1: Namibia batters are working hard to score the runs. This partnership in the middle is good for the batting team. BIG WIDE by Chamika good thing for Namibia as the batting team got 4 runs. Seems this is an expensive over for Sri Lanka. Chamika ends his spell of the game the bowler gave 36 runs by picking up 1 wicket.

    NAM 132/6 (18)

  • 10:51 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Nam Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 1: Smit and Jan Frylinck are smashing the ball to remove pressure from Namibia. Hasaranga’s spell ends the bowler gave 27 runs and scalped 1 wicket. NAM 116/6 (17),

  • 10:47 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Nam Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 1: Chameera is bowling so well and now the Namibia side is looking to score runs. The side finally managed to cross 100 runs in total. NAM 106/6 (16)

  • 10:45 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Nam Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 1: Chameera come to bowl the 16th over.

  • 10:40 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Nam Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 1: Maheesh picked up another wicket in his last over what a great by Sri Lanka. NAM 93/6 (14.2)

  • 10:37 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Nam Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 1: Pramod against picked up wicket Stephan Baard what a great bowling performance by Sri Lanka’s bowling unit. NAM 92/5 (14)

  • 10:35 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Nam Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 1: Namibia batters are working hard to make runs and trying to play new shots in the game. NAM 91/4 (13.5)

  • 10:34 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Nam Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 1: Just 7 overs left for the first innings. Sri Lanka is on top Pramod is coming to bowl his 3rd over.

  • 10:30 AM IST

    LIVE | SL vs Nam Updates, T20 WC 2022, Match 1: Chamika is coming to bowl the 13th over and after picking up the first wicket the bowler is looking to scalp another. NAM 81/4 (12.4)