LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022

A Pathum Nissanka special lifts Sri Lanka to 152 runs after 20 overs of play. UAE's Karthik Meiyappan stole the show with a scintillating hat-trick, which kind of dented the momentum of the Lankan Lions. So 153 is the target. Can UAE chase it down? Will we see another upset ? Stay Tuned!

SRI LANKA: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana.

UAE: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Aryan Lakra, Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Basil Hameed, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Kashif Daud, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.

Live Updates

  • 5:21 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs UAE Score T20 World Cup 2022: Dasun Shanaka, Sri Lanka Captain: They (crowd) are following us everywhere we go. I’d like to thank them. Really disappointed with the way we ended the innings (with the bat). We could have scored 180-190. The tone was set upfront, but Bhanu (Bhanuka Rajapaksa) and I didn’t click. It was important to tick with a win, we focused on a win only. He (Pathum Nissanka ) is outstanding, his focus is to bat through the innings. I’m happy for him. (When asked about Chameera’s injury) Hopefully everything will be fine.

  • 5:20 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs UAE Score T20 World Cup 2022: Chundangapoyil Rizwan, UAE Captain: We thought it was a decent score. We could have done a better job in the first innings while bowling, but we came back really well. We kept them under check. We thought it was a decent score to chase. (On Meiyappan) He bowled beautifully. To get a hat-trick in a WC is special. He’s a special bowler. We play in hot conditions like 45 degrees. To play here, it’s different. We are trying to adapt as much as possible. Our batsmen couldn’t get going. They (SL) showed their experience. We have to work on our skills and try to come back with a better show.

  • 5:11 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs UAE Score T20 World Cup 2022: Pathum Nissanka | MOTM: Along with Kusal, managed to get a good partnership and build a good innings. Happy to have played an innings like this in the World Cup and want to thank the crowd.

  • 5:03 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs UAE Score T20 World Cup 2022: That’s it!! That’s the end of the innings, Sri Lanka win by 79 runs. UAE 73 ALL OUT! The Lankan Lions have made a good comeback in today’s game. UAE 73 (17.1)

  • 4:59 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs UAE Score T20 World Cup 2022: 17 overs gone, UAE are now at 73/9. UAE 73/9 (17)

  • 4:51 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: 16 overs gone, UAE are now at 63/9. Sri Lanka are just a wicket away from victory. Junaid Siddique and Zahoor Khan are the last two men standing for the Middle-East nation. UAE 63/9 (16)

  • 4:45 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: 15 overs gone, UAE are now at 56/9. Wanindu Hasaranga has now picked up 3 wickets in the match. SL 56/9 (15)

  • 4:41 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: 14 overs gone, UAE are now at 53/8 and the Lankan Lions are now on the verge of victory. Brilliant display of bowling from Sri Lanka. SL 53/8 (14)

  • 4:37 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: 13 overs gone, UAE are now at 50/7 with the run-rate has now sky-rocketed to more than 14. We can more or less say that Sri Lanka have won the game from here on. But cricket is a game of big uncertainties, so let’s wait for the game to end. UAE 50/7 (13)

  • 4:31 PM IST

    LIVE Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: OUT! Hasaranga picks up his second wicket of the game as UAE lose 7 wickets. Hattrick man Karthik Meiyappan has taken the crease with Aayan Afzal Khan on the other end. UAE are now at 43/7 after 12 overs of play. UAE 43/7 (12)