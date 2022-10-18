LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022

A Pathum Nissanka special lifts Sri Lanka to 152 runs after 20 overs of play. UAE's Karthik Meiyappan stole the show with a scintillating hat-trick, which kind of dented the momentum of the Lankan Lions. So 153 is the target. Can UAE chase it down? Will we see another upset ? Stay Tuned!

SRI LANKA: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana.

UAE: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Aryan Lakra, Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Basil Hameed, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Kashif Daud, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan.