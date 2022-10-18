LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022

This clash is expected to garner a lot of interest as this happens to be a do-or-die match for both UAE and Sri Lanka. Asian champions Lanka faced a shock loss against Namibia while UAE lost their opener against the Netherlands. Both sides lost their opener and now could face an early exit if they lose. Both sides are well-matched and a cracker is expected.

Live Updates

  • 2:21 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Brilliant over for the Lankan Lions, Dhananjaya de Silva, making it count with his attacking shots. 13 runs coming from the over and Sri Lanka get past 8 runs per over. After 10 overs of play the defending Asian Champions are now at 84/1. SL 84/1 (10)

  • 2:18 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: After the dismissal of Kusal Mendis, Nissanka and de Silva have steadied the innings and are going at a healthy rate. Sri Lanka made a lot of mistakes in their shock defeat on the hands of Namibia, last time around. So this time they are cautious and are steering it patiently. They need to hold their nerves. SL 71/1 (9)

  • 2:14 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Zahoor comes to bowl the ninth over and the pacer is looking to bowl an economical over. Former champion Sri Lanka is playing really well. SL 71/1 (9)

  • 2:10 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Karthik Meiyappan is bowling the eighth over and the spinner is trying to confuse the batters with his spin. But Sri Lanka batters Denied Pathum Smashing a Long SIX. 10 runs from the over. SL 68/1 (8)

  • 2:07 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka side is playing well. UAE bowlers need to scalp more wickets to stop the run rate.

    SL 58/1 (7)

  • 2:03 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: The sixth over begins Junaid comes to bowl the sixth over and the pacer is looking for a wicket. Junaid is so economical so far. The pacer must be searching for a wicket. SL 52/1 (6)

  • 1:58 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: UAE finally gets the breakthrough the out Lbw!! Mendis doesn’t even consider the review and just walks off after the finger is raised. Dhananjaya de Silva started his innings with a four what a great start by Sri Lanka. The Island nation’s team needs to work for a partnership. SL 47/1 (5)

  • 1:54 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: UAE is also fielding well and trying to stop the flow of runs. Sri Lankan batters are in great touch today.

    SL 42/1 (4.4)
  • 1:52 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Aayan came to bowl the fourth over and the batter welcomed him with a boundary. Eight runs from the over and well that is not bad as of now. SL 37/0 (4)

  • 1:48 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Three overs has already done and Sri Lanka is playing well. Sri Lanka’s side is punishing the bowlers this will make pressure on the fielding team. SL 28/0 (3)