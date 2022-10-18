LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022

This clash is expected to garner a lot of interest as this happens to be a do-or-die match for both UAE and Sri Lanka. Asian champions Lanka faced a shock loss against Namibia while UAE lost their opener against the Netherlands. Both sides lost their opener and now could face an early exit if they lose. Both sides are well-matched and a cracker is expected.Also Read - Sri Lanka vs UAE LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier: When and Where to Watch in India