LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022

A Pathum Nissanka special lifts Sri Lanka to 152 runs after 20 overs of play. UAE’s Karthik Meiyappan stole the show with a scintillating hat-trick, which kind of dented the momentum of the Lankan Lions. So 153 is the target. Can UAE chase it down? Will we see another upset ? Stay Tuned!Also Read - Sri Lanka vs UAE LIVE Streaming, T20 World Cup 2022 Qualifier: When and Where to Watch in India

SRI LANKA: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana. Also Read - Suryakumar Yadav to be Rested For T20 WC Warm-up Game vs New Zealand; Deepak Hooda or Rishabh Pant Likely to Replace Him in Playing XI - Report

UAE: Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Aryan Lakra, Chundangapoyil Rizwan (c), Basil Hameed, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Kashif Daud, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan. Also Read - Anushka Sharma's Reaction to Virat Kohli's Stunning Catch During T20 WC Warm-up Game Goes VIRAL

Live Updates

  • 3:51 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Aryan Lakra has also taken the long walk back to the pavilion as UAE has now lost two quick wickets inside the powerplay. Chameera does it again as he picks up his second wicket of the match. 4 overs gone, UAE are reeling at 19/2. UAE 19/2 (4)

  • 3:43 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: OUT!! Dushmantha Chameera gets the breakthrough! Muhammad Waseem perishes! Just what the doctor ordered for the Lankan Lions. This can set the tone for the remainder of the innings. UAE 15/1 (2.2)

  • 3:39 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: 5 runs coming from the over of Maheesh Theekshana as UAE are also cautious at the same time, as they don’t want to lose their wickets early on in the innings. UAE are now at 15/0. UAE 15/0 (2)

  • 3:36 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: First over have been completed, UAE are off to a good start as Chirag Suri making his presence felt in the first over itself. The Middle-East team eke 10 runs from the over. UAE 10/0 (1)

  • 3:32 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Chirag Suri and Muhammad Waseem open innings for UAE. Let’s Play!

  • 3:27 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Karthik Meiyappan: Definitely hasn’t (sunk in). Getting a hat-trick in a World Cup game against Sri Lanka. Against the leftie I wanted to take it away from him. Against Shanaka, that was a special ball for me to get him bowled between bat and pad. There was not so much purchase off the wicket, but it was important for me to bowl wicket to wicket. Will be the sweetest thing possible if the batters get us over the line.

  • 3:20 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: That’s it! Sri Lanka claw their way up to 152 runs. Pathum Nissanka’s crucial 74 has been the game-changer for the Asian Champions. But a Karthik Meiyappan hat-trick took dented big time for the Dasun Shanaka-led side. So 153 is the target. Can UAE chase it down? Will we see another upset ? Stay Tuned! SL 152 /8 (20)

  • 3:12 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: Final over coming up, Sri Lanka are now at 149/6. Nissanka is on 73. He has been the key man for the Lankan Lions so far. Now can get it them past 170?? SL 149/6 (19)

  • 3:06 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: 18 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 134/6. Pathum Nissanka has been keeping the Lankan Lions alive in the game. If any how they can reach the 160-run mark, the Asian Champions would have a fighting total. SL 134/6 (18)

  • 2:59 PM IST

    LIVE | Sri Lanka vs UAE Score, T20 World Cup 2022: 17 overs gone, Sri Lanka are now at 123/6. UAE are on top and the Lankans have no clue what ran over them! This tournament has definitely been the tournament for the Underdogs so far! SL 123/6 (17)