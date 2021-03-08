Live Stream Chelsea vs Everton PL 2020-21 in India

Chelsea would start favourites at home when they host Everton on Monday in a Premier League game. The Blues have not conceded a single goal in their last four home fixtures and they would like to keep it that way, while Everton would like to complete a double on Chelsea – for the first time in 42 years. Everton beat Chelsea 1-0 at Goodison Park when these two sides last met in December last year.

Live Streaming Chelsea vs Everton Premier League

When is the Chelsea vs Everton Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Everton Premier League match will take place on Monday, March 8.

What are the timings of the Chelsea vs Everton Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Everton Premier League match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Where is the Chelsea vs Everton Premier League match being played?

The Chelsea vs Everton Premier League match will be played at Stamford Bridge.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chelsea vs Everton Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Everton Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Chelsea vs Everton Premier League match?

The Chelsea vs Everton Premier League match will live stream on Disney Plus Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Predicted Starting XI

Chelsea: Édouard Mendy, Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rüdiger, César Azpilicueta, Jorginho, N’Golo Kanté, Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Timo Werner, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech

Everton: Jordan Pickford, Ben Godfrey, Michael Keane, Lucas Digne, Mason Holgate, André Gomes, Abdoulaye Doucouré, Bernard, Alex Iwobi, Richarlison, Dominic Calvert-Lewin