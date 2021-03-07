Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League Live Streaming

In the mega encounter, Manchester City will lock horns against arch-rivalsManchester United in Premier League. The Manchester derby will be the highlight of Sunday night football with two English giants locking horns to strengthen their position in the Premier League title race. Currently, Manchester City are leading the points table with 20 wins in 27 matches. They have been unbeaten in 2021 so far and are on a 20-match winning streak. While Manchester United are holding the third spot with 14 wins in 27, the Red Devils have played inconsistent football this season and have won only one of their last five Premier League matches. Pep Guardiola talked about the title race ahead of the mega clash. “It’s just one game where the Premier League is 38 games,” Pep said when talking about Manchester United’s chances. “Of course they are a real contender, second in the table. Everybody knows how important it is but all we’re thinking of is the gameplan, to execute it as well as possible and try to win the game. “They are so strong in all departments. Defensively and in midfield they have quality, then playmaker Bruno Fernandes and the people up front.” Here are the details of when and where to watch the Manchester City vs Manchester United live Premier League match. Also Read - Arsenal vs Manchester City Live Streaming Premier League in India: Where to Watch ARS vs Man City Live Football Match, Preview, Predictions, Squads, Time in IST

Live Streaming Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League

When is the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match will take place on Sunday, March 7. Also Read - Arsenal vs Manchester United Live Streaming Premier League in India: Where to Watch ARS vs MAN UTD Live Football Match, Preview, Predictions, Squads, Time in IST

What are the timings of the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match will start at 10:00 PM IST. Also Read - Arsenal vs Chelsea Live Streaming Premier League in India: When And Where to Watch ARS vs CHE Live Football Match

Where is the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match being played?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match will be played at the Etihad Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match?

The Manchester City vs Manchester United Premier League match will live stream on Disney Plus Hotstar and JioTV in India.