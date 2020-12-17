The T20I action resumes with New Zealand hosting Pakistan for three-match T20I series. The cricketing powerhouses will face each other on Friday in the first T20I in Auckland. The hosts will miss Kane Williamson, who has returned home for the birth of his child. He became the proud father of a girl on Wednesday. While Pakistan will be without their skipper Babar Azam as he has been ruled out of T20I series after sustaining a fracture in right thumb. Here are the details of when and where to watch New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television. Also Read - NZ vs PAK Dream11 Team Prediction 1st T20I: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's New Zealand vs Pakistan Match at Eden Park, Auckland, 11:30 AM IST December 18 Friday

Live Stream New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I

When is New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will take place on Friday, December 18. Also Read - New Zealand vs Pakistan: Skipper Babar Azam Ruled Out of T20I Series With Fractured Thumb

What are the timings of New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will start at 11:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 11.00 AM IST. Also Read - Six Pakistan Cricketers Test Positive For COVID-19, Training Put on Hold; NZC Says Protocol Breach by Visitors

Where is the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I match being played?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will be played at the Eden Park, Auckland.

Which TV channel will broadcast the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will not be broadcasted on TV in India.

Where can you live stream the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I match?

The New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will live stream on Fancode in India.

What are the Squads for the New Zealand vs Pakistan 1st T20I match?

New Zealand Squad: Martin Guptill, Tim Seifert(w), Glenn Phillips, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner(c), Doug Bracewell, Scott Kuggeleijn, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Todd Astle, Blair Tickner

Pakistan Squad: Mohammad Hafeez, Haider Ali, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Shadab Khan(c), Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abdullah Shafique, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Hasnain, Sarfaraz Ahmed