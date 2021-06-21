After playing 10 matches each in group stages, Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings will now clash against each other in the Pakistan Super League Eliminator 1. Both teams played decent cricket so far in the tournament with five wins each in the group stage which helped them finish third and fourth on the points table. Karachi Kings have some experienced players like Babar Azam and Imad Wasim who can win matches on their own. While Peshawar have some exciting young talents like Haider Ali. Here are the details of when and where to watch Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021 Eliminator 1 match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television. Also Read - LIVE Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans PSL 2021 Score And Updates Qualifier: Both Teams Aim to Book a Place in Final

When is Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021 Eliminator 1 match?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021 Eliminator 1 match will take place on Monday, June 21.

What are the timings of the Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021 Eliminator 1 match?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021 Eliminator 1 match will start at 11:30 PM IST.

Where is the Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021 Eliminator 1 match being played?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021 Eliminator 1 match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021 Eliminator 1 match?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021 Eliminator 1 match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network

Where can you live stream the Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021 Eliminator 1 match?

The Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings PSL 2021 Eliminator 1 match will live stream on SonyLIV App.