India will witness its first major cricket tournament in the country since the Covid-19 disruption when the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy begins the much-delayed domestic season from Sunday, presenting a platform for the hopefuls to impress before IPL auctions. The presence of seasoned campaigners such as Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Ishant Sharma will add sheen to the tournament but one of the biggest talking points in the lead-up has been S Sreesanth’s comeback to top-flight cricket after serving a ban for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL corruption scandal. Sreesanth, 37, will turn out for Kerala in the national T20 championship from January 10-31. But the focus, mostly, will be on domestic uncapped players with the IPL auctions scheduled in February. The tournament also assumes significance as it is an opportunity for the new senior selection committee to draw up a wider pool of players for the T20 World Cup, which will be played in India later this year. The teams have been divided into six groups — five Elite and one Plate and the league stage matches will be played at Mumbai, Vadodara, Indore, Kolkata, Chennai and Bengaluru with the knockouts scheduled in Ahmedabad. However, once the tournament starts, the focus will shift completely on the players, including young guns such as Ruturaj Gaikwad, Priyam Garg, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Sarfaraz Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammed Azharuddin. Also Read - GUJ vs MAH Dream11 Team Prediction Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021 Group C Match: Captain, Vice-captain, Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs For Today's Gujarat vs Maharashtra at Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara at 12 PM IST January 10 Sunday

Live Stream Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 Trophy 2021

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: Total Number of Groups

6 groups – Group A, Group B, Group C, Group D, Group E, Plate.

What are the venues for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be played in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Vadodara, Indore, Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad.

Which TV channels will Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 broadcast?

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. The Indian Broadcaster has made arrangements to broadcast the games in multiple languages and on multiple network channels.

Where you can watch the live online streaming of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official streaming partner of Star Network, will live stream the T20 tournament. Jio users can also catch the live action on Jio TV.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Squads

Maharashtra: Rahul Tripathi – Captain, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav, Ranjeet Nikam, Azim Kazi, Nikhil Naik (wicketkeeper), Vishant More – wicketkeeper, Satyajeet Bachhav, Taranjeet Singh Dhillon, Shamshuzma Kazi, Pradeep Dadhe, Mukesh Choudhary, Manoj Ingle, Divyang Hingankar, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Jagdish Zope, Swapnil Gugale, Dhanraj Pardeshi, Sunny Pandit.

Kerala: Sanju Samson – Captain, Sachin Baby – VC, Jalaj Saxena, Robin Uthappa, Vishnu Vinod, Salman Nizar, Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth, Nidheesh MD, Asif KM, Akshay Chandran, Midhun PK, Abhishek Mohan SL, Vinoop S Manoharan, Mohammed Azharuddeen M, Rohan S Kunnummal, Midhun S, Vatsal Govind Sharma, Rojith KG, Sreeroop M P.

Mumbai: Suryakumar Yadav – Captain, Aditya Tare – Vice-Captain, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Aakarshit Gomel, Sarfaraz Khan, Siddhesh Lad, Shivam Dube, Shubham Ranjane, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Minad Manjrekar, Prathamesh Dake, Atharva Ankolekar, Shashank Attarde, Shams Mulani, Hardik Tamore, Akash Parkar and Sufiyan Shaikh.

Saurashtra: Jaydev Unadkat – Captain, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Avi Barot, Harvik Desai, Arpit Vasavada, Samarth Vyas, Vishwarajsinh Jadeja, Chetan Sakariya, Prerak Mankad, Divyarajsinh Chauhan, Vandit Jivrajani, Parth Bhut, Agnivesh Ayachi, Kunal Karamchandani, Yuvraj Chudasama, Himalay Barad, Kushang Patel, Parth Chauhan, and Devang Karamta

Bengal: Anustup Majumdar – Captain, Shreevats Goswami – vice-captain, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Manoj Tiwary, Sudi Chatterjee, Ishan Porel, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Vivek Singh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arnab Nandi, Mukesh Kumar, Akash Deep, Abhishek Das, Mohammed Kaif, Aritra Chatterjee, Suvankar Bal, Writtick Chatterjee, Prayas Ray Barman, Kaif Ahmed, Ravi Kant Singh.

UP: Priyam Garg – Captain, Karn Sharma – vice-captain, Suresh Raina, Rinku Singh, Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Shubham Choubey, Dhruv Jurel – wicketkeeper, Aryan Juyal -wicketkeeper, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ankit Rajpoot, Mohsin Khan, Shivam Mavi, Shiva Singh, Shanu Saini.

Delhi: Shikhar Dhawan – Captain, Ishant Sharma, Nitish Rana, Himmat Singh, Kshitiz Sharma, Jonty Sidhu, Hiten Dalal, Lalit Yadav, Shivank Vashisth, Manjot Kalra, Siddhant Sharma, Anuj Rawat (wk), Pradeep Sangwan, Simranjeet Singh, Pawan Negi, Ayush Badoni, Vaibhav Kandpal, Lakshay Thareja – wk, Pawan Suyal, Karan Dagar.

Tamil Nadu: Dinesh Karthik – Captain, Vijay Shankar – vice-captain, B Aparajith, B Indrajith, M Shahrukh Khan, C Hari Nishaanth, K B Arun Karthik, Pradosh Ranjan Paul, N Jagadeesan, Aswin Crist, M Mohammed, G Periyasamy, Sandeep Warrier, J Kousik, R Sonu Yadav, M Ashwin, R Sai Kishore, M Siddharth, L Suryapprakash, R S Jaganath Sinivas.

Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Full Schedule

Jan 10 – 12:00 PM

Karnataka vs Jammu and Kashmir, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Baroda vs Uttarakhand, Elite C Group, Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

Chhattisgarh vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite C Group, F.B. Colony Ground, Vadodara

Gujarat vs Maharashtra, Elite C Group, Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara

Jharkhand vs Tamil Nadu, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Odisha vs Bengal, Elite B Group, Jadavpur University Campus, Kolkata

Railways vs Tripura, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur

Punjab vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur

7:00 PM

Assam vs Hyderabad, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Jan 11 – 12:00 PM

Chandigarh vs Nagaland, Plate Group, Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

Bihar vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group, TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai

Mumbai vs Delhi, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Haryana vs Andhra, Elite E Group, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Mizoram vs Sikkim, Plate Group, Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground, Chennai

Vidarbha vs Rajasthan, Elite D Group, Emerald High School Ground, Indore

Services vs Saurashtra, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Meghalaya vs Manipur, Plate Group, Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Ground, Chennai

7:00 PM

Kerala vs Puducherry, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Madhya Pradesh vs Goa, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Jan 12 – 12:00 PM

Baroda vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite C Group, Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

Gujarat vs Uttarakhand, Elite C Group, Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara

Maharashtra vs Chhattisgarh, Elite C Group, F.B. Colony Ground, Vadodara

Odisha vs Hyderabad, Elite B Group, Jadavpur University Campus, Kolkata

Bengal vs Jharkhand, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Railways vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur

Jammu and Kashmir vs Tripura, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur

Karnataka vs Punjab, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

7:00 PM

Tamil Nadu vs Assam, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Jan 13 – 12:00 PM

Nagaland vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group, Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground, Chennai

Bihar vs Sikkim, Plate Group, Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering Ground, Chennai

Chandigarh vs Manipur, Plate Group, TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai

Meghalaya vs Mizoram, Plate Group, Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

Haryana vs Puducherry, Elite E Group, Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai

Delhi vs Andhra, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Services vs Goa, Elite D Group, Emerald High School Ground, Indore

Vidarbha vs Saurashtra, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

7:00 PM

Mumbai vs Kerala, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Madhya Pradesh vs Rajasthan, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Jan 14 – 12:00 PM

Uttarakhand vs Maharashtra, Elite C Group, Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

Gujarat vs Himachal Pradesh, Elite C Group, Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara

Chhattisgarh vs Baroda, Elite C Group, F.B. Colony Ground, Vadodara

Tamil Nadu vs Odisha, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Jharkhand vs Assam, Elite B Group, Jadavpur University Campus, Kolkata

Karnataka vs Tripura, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur

Jammu and Kashmir vs Uttar Pradesh, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

Punjab vs Railways, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur

7 PM

Bengal vs Hyderabad, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Jan 15 – 12:00 PM

Manipur vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group, TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai

Nagaland vs Sikkim, Plate Group, Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

Chandigarh vs Mizoram, Plate Group, Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground, Chennai

Meghalaya vs Bihar, Plate Group, TBC, TBC

Mumbai vs Haryana, Elite E Group, TBC, TBC

Delhi vs Kerala, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Services vs Rajasthan, Elite D Group, Emerald High School Ground, Indore

Vidarbha vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

7 PM

Puducherry vs Andhra, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Goa vs Saurashtra, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Jan 16 – 12:00 PM

Gujarat vs Chhattisgarh, Elite C Group, TBC, TBC

Baroda vs Maharashtra, Elite C Group, Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara

Himachal Pradesh vs Uttarakhand, Elite C Group, Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

Assam vs Bengal, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Tamil Nadu vs Hyderabad, Elite B Group, Jadavpur University Campus, Kolkata

Jammu and Kashmir vs Punjab, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur

Railways vs Karnataka, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur

Uttar Pradesh vs Tripura, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

7:00 PM

Odisha vs Jharkhand, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Jan 17 – 12:00 PM

Nagaland vs Mizoram, Plate Group, TBC, TBC

Chandigarh vs Sikkim, Plate Group, Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

Meghalaya vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group, TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai

Bihar vs Manipur, Plate Group, Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground, Chennai

Kerala vs Andhra, Elite E Group, TBC, TBC

Mumbai vs Puducherry, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Madhya Pradesh vs Saurashtra, Elite D Group, Emerald High School Ground, Indore

Rajasthan vs Goa, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

7 PM

Haryana vs Delhi, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Services vs Vidarbha, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Jan 18 – 12:00 PM

Himachal Pradesh vs Maharashtra, Elite C Group, Moti Bagh Stadium, Vadodara

Chhattisgarh vs Uttarakhand, Elite C Group, Reliance Stadium, Vadodara

Gujarat vs Baroda, Elite C Group, TBC, TBC

Jharkhand vs Hyderabad, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Odisha vs Assam, Elite B Group, Jadavpur University Campus, Kolkata

Uttar Pradesh vs Karnataka, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (2) Ground, Alur

Punjab vs Tripura, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket (3) Ground, Alur

Jammu and Kashmir vs Railways, Elite A Group, KSCA Cricket Ground, Alur

7:00 PM

Tamil Nadu vs Bengal, Elite B Group, Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Jan 19 – 12:00 PM

Nagaland vs Manipur, Plate Group, TI Cycles Ground, Murugappa, Chennai

Bihar vs Mizoram, Plate Group, TBC, TBC

Meghalaya vs Sikkim, Plate Group, Sri Ramachandra Medical College Ground, Chennai

Chandigarh vs Arunachal Pradesh, Plate Group, Guru Nanak College Ground, Chennai

Delhi vs Puducherry, Elite E Group, TBC, TBC

Haryana vs Kerala, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Vidarbha vs Goa, Elite D Group, Emerald High School Ground, Indore

Services vs Madhya Pradesh, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

7:00 PM

Mumbai vs Andhra, Elite E Group, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Rajasthan vs Saurashtra, Elite D Group, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore

Jan 26: 12:00 PM – TBC vs TBC, 1st quarterfinal, Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad

7:00 PM – TBC vs TBC, 2nd quarterfinal, Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad

Jan 27: 12:00 PM – TBC vs TBC, 3rd quarterfinal, Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad

7:00 PM – TBC vs TBC, 4th quarterfinal Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad

Jan 29: 1:00 PM – TBC vs TBC, 1st Semifinal, Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad

7:00 PM – TBC vs TBC, 2nd Semifinal, Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad

Jan 31: 7:00 PM – TBC vs TBC, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final, Motera Stadium, Ahmedabad