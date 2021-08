LIVE Aditi Ashok Score And Updates, Tokyo Olympics 2020

Tokyo: Hello and welcome to our Live Coverage of Aditi Ashok, who is well in medal contention. Aditi Ashok had finished Round 3 of women’s individual stroke play in Tokyo 2020 in second place with a total of 12-under 201. She is in action on Round 4 on Saturday.Also Read - India's Schedule at Tokyo Olympics 2020, Day 16, August 7: All You Need to Know

See the latest Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics Live updates here. Also, check the India Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 16 Live Score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live score today, Tokyo Olympics 2020 India Day 16 2021 Live video, Live cricket TV, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 16 2021 Live, India Tokyo Olympics 2020 live score, SONYLIV app live Tokyo Olympics 2020 today online, Live Tokyo Olympics Streaming, Watch Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 16 live match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 16 2021 LIVE Streaming Online, Live score today Tokyo Olympics 2020 match, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live match score, Tokyo Olympics 2020 Live updates. You can also check the live blog of match Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 16 from Tokyo here. Also Read - More Competitive Matches Must for Indian Women's Hockey Team: Outgoing Coach Sjoerd Marijne