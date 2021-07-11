Live Streaming Argentina vs Brazil Copa America 2021 FINAL

In what can be called a dream final, Brazil will take on traditional rivals Argentina on Sunday in the Copa America 2021 Final. Eyes would be on Neymar and Lionel Messi, arguably the best players in modern times. Neymar was asked after Brazil beat Peru, the team he wants to play in the final and he had no doubt about it. He picked Argentina because he and Messi are good friends.Also Read - ARG vs BRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips, Copa America 2021 FINAL Match: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable Playing XIs For Argentina vs Brazil, 5:30 AM IST, July 11

This did not go down well with the fans and then Neymar came up with a post on Instagram, which read: “I’m Brazilian with a lot of pride, with a lot of love. My dream was always to be in the Brazilian national team and hear the fans singing. I’ve never supported or will support against anything Brazil is competing for, whatever the sport or modelling contest.” Also Read - Copa America 2021 FINAL: Brazil vs Argentina Preview

All in all, an epic contest beckons. Also Read - Win or Lose, Lionel Messi is Still Greatest Footballer of All Time: Argentina Coach Ahead of Copa America Final Against Brazil

When is Argentina vs Brazil Copa America 2021 Final?

Argentina vs Brazil Copa America 2021 Final will take place on Sunday, July 11.

What are the timings of the Argentina vs Brazil Copa America 2021 Final?

Argentina vs Brazil Copa America 2021 Final will start at 5:30 AM IST.

Where will Argentina vs Brazil Copa America 2021 Final be played?

Argentina vs Brazil Copa America 2021 Final would be played at the iconic Estadio Nacional de Brasilia, Brazil.

Which TV channel will broadcast Argentina vs Brazil Copa America 2021 Final?

Argentina vs Brazil Copa America 2021 Final will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream Argentina vs Brazil Copa America 2021 Final?

Argentina vs Brazil Copa America 2021 Final will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.

ARG vs BRA Squads

Argentina (ARG)

Agustin Marchesin, Emiliano Martinez, Juan Musso, Franco Armani; Nicolas Tagliafico, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Cristian Romero, Nahuel Molina Lucera, Lucas Martinez Quarta, Lisandro Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel; Marcos Acuna, Joaquin Correa, Rodrigo De Paul, Angel Di Mara, Nicolas Domnguez, Giovanni Lo Celso, Guido Rodriguez, Exequiel Palacios, Leandro Paredes; Lionel Messi, Lucas Alario, Sergio Aguero, Angel Correa, Lautaro Martinez, Joaquin Correa

Brazil (BRA)

Alisson, Ederson, Weverton; Emerson, Danilo, Alex Sandro, Renan Lodi, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva, Felipe; Casemiro, Douglas Luiz, Everton Ribeiro, Fabinho, Fred, Lucas Paqueta; Everton, Roberto Firmino, Gabriel Barbosa, Gabriel Jesus, Neymar, Richarlison, Vinicius Junior

Follow our Live Blog of Argentina and Brazil Copa America 2021 Final