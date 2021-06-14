Live Streaming Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2021 in India

Argentina will be looking to start the tournament with a renewed optimism putting behind their 2018 World Cup and 2019 Copa America disappointment behind and will be favourites to qualify to top the group which consists of Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay and Bolivia. Chile meanwhile plagued with injuries and come into this tournament looking to win just the third title in their history. They’ll be boasting of the likes of Eduardo Vargas, Claudio Bravo, Alexis Sanchez and Gary Medel, that helped to win the coveted tournament back to back two years in a row. Also Read - ARG vs CHI Dream11 Team Prediction, Copa America 2021, Group A Match: Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2020 Match at Estadio Olimpico Nilton Santos, Tuesday 15 June, 2:30 AM IST

When is the Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2021 Match?

The Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2021 Match will take place on Sunday, June 15. Also Read - Lionel Messi Ahead of Argentina's Copa America 2021 Opener vs Chile: 'Important to Start With Three Points'

What are the timings of the Argentina vs Chile Euro 2020 Match?

The Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2021 Match will start at 2:30 AM IST. Also Read - Lionel Messi Scores But Argentina Settle For Draw Against Chile

Which TV channel will broadcast the Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2021 Match?

The Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2020 Match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2021 Match?

The Argentina vs Chile Copa America 2021 Match will be available for streaming on SonyLIV and JioTV.

ARG vs CHI Squads

Argentina

Emiliano Martinez, Gonzalo Montiel, Nicolas Tagliafico, Marcos Acuna, Exequiel Palacios, Giovani Lo Celso, Joaquin Correa, Angel Di Maria, Rodrigo De Paul, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, German Pezzella, Sergio Aguero, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Angel Correa, Alejandro Gomez, Julian Alvarez, Lucas Martinez-Quarta, Nicolas Gonzalez, Nahuel Molina, Agustin Marchesin, Guido Rodriguez, Franco Armani, Lisandro Martinez, Leandro Paredes, Juan Musso, Nicolas Dominguez.

Chile

Claudio Bravo, Mauricio Isla, Eugenio Mena, Guillermo Maripan, Francisco Sierralta, Erick Pulgar, Gary Medel, Charles Aranguiz, Jean Meneses, Ben Brereton, Eduardo Vargas, Enzo Roco, Sebastian Vegas, Daniel Gonzalez, Luciano Arriagada, Tomas Alarcon, Carlos Palacios, Clemente Montes, Cesar Pinares, Gabriel Castellon, Claudio Baeza, Gabriel Arias, Arturo Vidal, Felipe Mora, Pablo Aranguiz, Pablo Galdames, Marcelino Nunez.

Follow our Live Blog match between Argentina and Chile in the Copa America 2021