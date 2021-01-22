Live Match Streaming Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI

Bangladesh celebrated their return to international cricket with a comfortable six-wicket win over West Indies in the series opening first ODI in Dhaka on Wednesday. Batting first West Indies were skittled for 122 in 32.2 overs. Shakib Al Hasan was the star performer with the ball finishing with figures of 4/8 from 7.2 overs. For the visiting side, Kyle Mayers top-scored with 40 off 56. In reply, Bangladesh lost four wickets before chasing down the target in 33.5 overs. Captain Tamim Iqbal top-scored with 44 off 69. The hosts will aim to close out the three-match series today itself.

When is Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match will take place on Friday, January 22. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket Afghanistan vs Ireland 2021 1st ODI Full Schedule: When And Where to Watch AFG vs IRE Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

What are the timings of Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match will start at 11:00 AM IST. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket Bangladesh vs West Indies 2021 1st ODI: When And Where to Watch BAN vs WI Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Where is the Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI being played?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be played at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will not be be available on TV in India.

Where can you live stream the Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI match will be live streamed on FanCode in India.

What are the full squads for Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI?

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Mithun, Taijul Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan, Afif Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Saifuddin

West Indies: Rovman Powell, Raymon Reifer, Kyle Mayers, Nkrumah Bonner, Chemar Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jahmar Hamilton, Keon Harding, Kjorn Ottley, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Sunil Ambris, Jason Mohammed (captain), Andre McCarthy

What are the Predicted XIs for Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd ODI?

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal (captain), Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

West Indies: Sunil Ambris, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Andre McCarthy, Nkrumah Bonner, Jason Mohammed (captain), Rovman Powell, Kyle Mayers, Akeal Hosein, Raymon Reifer, Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder