In the mega encounter, Bayern Munich will lock horns against Paris Saint-Germain in a UEFA Champions League contest. The two football heavyweights will battle hard in the rematch of last year UCL’s final. Bayern Munich have continued to play dominating football this season after clinching the sextuple in 2020/21. However, Bayern will miss the services of their keyman Robert Lewandowski who sustained injury during national duty. While Sergi Gnarby will also sit out from the game after testing COVD-19 positive. On the other hand, PSG are going through a rough patch after losing their last game in Ligue 1. All eyes will be on their star duo Neymar and Kylian Mbappe to take the revenge of their 2020/21 final defeat. Here are the details of when and where to watch the Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain live football match online UEFA Champions League online and on TV.

You can watch Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain 2021, Live UEFA Champions League Streaming, Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Streaming, UEFA Champions League, Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Live Match Streaming Online, Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain Live UEFA Champions League Streaming on Sony Sports Network TV. Find JioTV UEFA Champions League Live, SonyLIV Live details, Live Match Streaming details below.

When is the Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match?

The Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will take place on Thursday, April 8.

What are the timings of the Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match?

The Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where is the Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match being played?

The Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will be played at the Allianz Arena

Which TV channel will broadcast the Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match?

The Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match?

The Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League match will live stream on SonyLIV and JioTV in India.

Full Squads of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain

Bayern Munich (BAY): Manuel Neuer, Alexander Nübel, Ron-Thorben Hoffmann, Niklas Süle, Benjamin Pavard, Jérôme Boateng, Alphonso Davies, Lucas Hernández, Nianzou Kouassi, David Alaba, Kilian Senkbeil, Chris Richards, Bright Arrey-Mbi, Alexander Lungwitz, Joshua Kimmich, Javi Martínez, Leroy Sané, Douglas Costa, Leon Goretzka, Bouna Sarr, Marc Roca, Corentin Tolisso, Thomas Müller, Kingsley Coman, Angelo Stiller, Daniels Ontuzans, Malik Tillman, Jamal Musiala, Serge Gnabry, Robert Lewandowski, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Joshua Zirkzee, Jann-Fiete Arp, Leon Dajaku, Armindo Sieb

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG): Keylor Navas, Sergio Rico, Marcin Bulka, Garissone Innocent, Thiago Silva, Presnel Kimpembe, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Thomas Meunier, Abdou Diallo, Mitchel Bakker, Colin Dagba, Nianzou Kouassi, Loïc Mbe Soh, Marco Verratti, Leandro Paredes, Ángel Di María, Juan Bernat, Pablo Sarabia, Ander Herrera, Julian Draxler, Idrissa Gueye, Adil Aouchiche, Kylian Mbappé, Edinson Cavani, Neymar, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, Mauro Icardi, Layvin Kurzawa, Arnaud Kalimuendo Muinga

Bayern Munich vs Paris Saint-Germain UEFA Champions League Match Prediction

In the absence of Robert Lewandowski and Serge Gnarby, PSG will enter the game favourites against Bayern Munich. The predicted result of the match is 3-1 in the favour of PSG.