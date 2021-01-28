Big Bash League Live Eliminator Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Live Score BBL Live Streaming on Sony Sports Network: In the highly-awaited Eliminator clash of Big Bash League 2020-21, both teams ended their respective BBL campaigns with 28 points apiece, but the Heat edged the Strikers to the fourth spot because of their superior net run rate. With a well-balanced unit this season, the Heat have been pretty impressive so far in the BBL. Led by the explosive batsman Chris Lynn, Heat won seven of their 14 BBL games, with the likes of Jack Wildermuth and Lewis Gregory chipping in with valuable contributions. Marnus Labuschagne also came to the party in the last few games, earning two ‘Man of the Match’ awards too. Meanwhile, Strikers are back in the BBL knockouts, with Alex Carey leading the charge for the former champions. The arrival of Travis Head and Michael Neser has reinvigorated the side, and they now look like a formidable threat to the four other teams in the BBL playoffs. Also Read - Live Match Streaming Tamil Nadu vs Rajasthan 1st Semi-Final Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021: When And Where to Watch TN vs RJS Live Streaming Cricket Match Online And on TV

Here are the details of when and where to watch Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers BBL Match, Live BBL Eliminator match online, and on Television.

When is Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League match?

The Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League Eliminator match will take place on Thursday, January 14. Also Read - Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch Online And on TV

What are the timings of the Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League match?

The Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League match will start at 1.45 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1.15 PM IST.

Where is the Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League match being played?

The Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League match will be played at The Gabba, Brisbane.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League match?

The Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League match will broadcast on the Sony Sports network in India.

Where can you live Stream the Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League match?

The Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League match will live Stream on the SonyLiv app, Jio TV, and Fancode.

What are the playing XIs for the Brisbane Heat vs Adelaide Strikers Big Bash League match?

Brisbane Heat: Chris Lynn (C), Max Bryant, Marnus Labuschagne, Joe Denly, Joe Burns, Jimmy Peirson (WK), Lewis Gregory, Jack Prestwidge, Mark Steketee, Ben Laughlin/Xavier Bartlett and Mitchell Swepson.

Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey (WK), Jake Weatherald, Phil Salt, Travis Head (C), Matt Renshaw/Jono Wells, Ryan Gibson, Michael Neser, Danny Briggs, Liam O’Connor, Peter Siddle and Wes Agar.

HEA vs STR SQUADS

Brisbane Heat: Max Bryant, Sam Heazlett, Chris Lynn (C), Daniel LawSTRce, Tom Cooper, Jack Wildermuth, Jimmy Peirson (wk), Mark Steketee, Matthew Kuhnemann, Ben Laughlin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Simon Milenko, Connor Sully, Jack Wood.

Adelaide Strikers: Alex Carey (wk), Jake Weatherald, Philip Salt, Travis Head (C), Jonathan Wells, Ryan Gibson, Michael Neser, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Liam O Connor, Peter Siddle, Danny Briggs, Harry Conway, Harry Nielsen, Spencer Johnson, Matt Renshaw, Liam Scott, Matthew Short, Cameron Valente.