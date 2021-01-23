Live Streaming Cricket Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI

After the exciting first ODI, Afghanistan and Ireland will engage in a high-voltage encounter on Sunday in the second match of the series at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. Afganistan beat Ireland by 16 runs in the opening match of the three-match ODI series at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi to take 1-0 lead. It was a close encounter as both teams tried their best to start the series on a high note but in the end, Afghanistan had an edge over the Ireland team. Chasing a formidable target of 288, Ireland were left 16 runs short of the target as Afghanistan restrict them for 271-9. Here are the details of when and where to watch Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television. Also Read - AFG vs IRE Dream11 Team Prediction 2nd ODI: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips For Today's Afghanistan vs Ireland Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 11:30 AM IST January 24, Sunday

When is Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI match?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI match will start from Sunday, January 24. Also Read - Highlights, AFG vs IRE 1st ODI: Ton-up Rahmanullah Gurbaz Powers Afghanistan to 16-run Victory Over Ireland

What are the timings of Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI match?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI match will start at 11:30 AM IST. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket Afghanistan vs Ireland 2021 1st ODI Full Schedule: When And Where to Watch AFG vs IRE Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Where is the Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI match being played?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI match will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI match?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI match will be not be telecasted in India.

Where can you live stream the Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI match?

The Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI match will live stream on Fancode App in India.

What are the Squads for the Afghanistan vs Ireland 2nd ODI match?

Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie(c), Harry Tector, Curtis Campher, Lorcan Tucker(w), Gareth Delany, Simi Singh, Andy McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Craig Young, Shane Getkate, Mark Adair, Joshua Little, Neil Rock, James McCollum

Afghanistan Squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Javed Ahmadi, Rahmat Shah, Asghar Afghan(c), Mohammad Nabi, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sayed Shirzad, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Usman Ghani