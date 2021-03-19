Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming Cricket

Afghanistan have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-match T20I series over Zimbabwe after winning the series opener by 48 runs on Wednesday. After being put in to bat first, Afghanistan posted a challenging 198/5 thanks to Rahmanullah Gurbaz’s 87 off 45 and captain Asghar Afghan’s 55 off 38. However, Zimbabwe only managed 150/7 with Rashid Khan taking 3/28. With series on the line today, Sean Williams’ men are in a must-win encounter. Also Read - AFG vs ZIM Dream11 Team Hints And Predictions Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's Match at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 3:30 PM IST March 19 Friday

You can watch Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2021, Live Cricket Streaming, Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Live Streaming, 2nd T20I, Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Live Match Streaming Online, and, Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe Live Cricket Streaming on FanCode. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 4th T20I: Where And How to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Online And on TV

When is Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match?

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match will take place on Friday, March 19. Also Read - AFG vs ZIM Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2021: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Today's 1st T20I at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi 3:30 PM IST March 17 Wednesday

What are the timings of Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match?

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match will start at 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM IST.

Where is Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match being played?

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channel will broadcast Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match?

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match will not have a TV broadcast in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I?

The Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I match live streaming will be available on FanCode in India.

What are the predicted XIs for Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20I?

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Karim Janat, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Amir Hamza, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fareed Malik

Zimbabwe: Tarisai Musakanda, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Sean Williams, Wesley Madhevere, Sikandar Raza, Richmond Mutumbami, Ryan Burl, Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

AFG vs ZIM Full Squads

Zimbabwe: Sean Williams (captain), Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Wesley Madhevere, Donald Tiripano, Brandon Mavuta, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Tarisai Musakanda, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Prince Masvaure, Milton Shumba, Regis Chakabva, Wellington Masakadza, Kevin Kasuza, Victor Nyauchi, Faraz Akram

Afghanistan: Asghar Afghan (captain), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Najibullah Zadran, Usman Ghani, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Amir Hamza, Naveen-ul-Haq, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Karim Janat, Fareed Malik, Afsar Zazai, Ibrahim Zadran, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazalhaq Farooqi