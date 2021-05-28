Live Streaming Cricket Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI

Bangladesh was able to take an impregnable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series by winning a second ODI match by 103 runs (DLS method). The Tigers will aim to continue their domination whereas Sri Lanka will look to get a consolation win in the third ODI. In fact, there will World Super Series points on offer and the Island will look to get themselves on the board in the series. Also Read - Sri Lanka Fears Oil Spill From Burning Container Ship

Mushfiqur Rahim has been brilliant for the hosts and the right-hander will look to continue his good form. Rahim had scored 84 runs in the first ODI and then backed it with a fine knock of 125 runs. Mehidy Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman have been outstanding for Tigers as they have scalped seven and six wickets respectively in the first two ODI. On the other hand, Sri Lanka will need to come up with a collective effort and their batting unit has let the team down. Also Read - Ravichandran Ashwin Could Break Muttiah Muralitharan's Record of 800 Test Wickets - Brad Hogg

Live Streaming Cricket Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI

When is Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI will be played on 28th May. Also Read - Sanath Jayasuriya Laments Sri Lanka's ODI Series Loss to Bangladesh

What are the timings for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will begin from 12:30 PM IST.

Where is Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match being played?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will be played at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka.

Which TV Channel will broadcast Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will not be telecasted live in India.

Where can you watch the Live Stream of Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI?

Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI match will live stream on Fan Code App.

What are the Probable Playing XIs for Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 3rd ODI?

Bangladesh – Tamim Iqbal (C), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (W), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman/Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka – Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera (C/W), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara/Niroshan Dickwella, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana/ Ramesh Mendis, Lakshan Sandakan/Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera.

BAN vs SL SQUADS

Bangladesh Squad: Tamim Iqbal(c), Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mahedi Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam.

Sri Lanka Squad: Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Perera(w/c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Ashen Bandara, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Isuru Udana, Lakshan Sandakan, Dushmantha Chameera, Niroshan Dickwella, Chamika Karunaratne, Binura Fernando, Ramesh Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Shiran Fernando.