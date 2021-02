Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 Live Streaming

The two-match Test series between Bangladesh and West Indies got underway from Wednesday in Chattogram with the hosts opting to bat first after winning the toss. The Day 1 ended on an even keel with Bangladesh finishing on 242/5. After losing opener Tamim Iqbal cheaply, Bangladesh progressed through small but handy partnerships with Shadman Islam hitting a half-century. Jome Warrican was the pick of the bowlers taking 3/58 with Shakib Al Hasan (39*) and Liton Das (34*) the two unbeaten batsmen.

Here is all you need to know about the second Test:

When is Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 match?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 will start on Thursday, February 4.

What are the timings of the Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 match?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 match will start at 9:00 AM IST.

Where is the Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 match being played?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 match will be played at Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chattogram.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 match?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 match will not be broadcast on TV in India.

Where can you live stream Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 match?

The Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test, Day 2 will live stream on FanCode App in India.

What is the Playing XI for Bangladesh vs West Indies 1st Test?

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), John Campbell, Jermaine Blackwood, Sheyne Moseley, Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kyle Mayers, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (captain), Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

What are full squads for Bangladesh vs West Indies Test series?

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Shadman Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mominul Haque (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Liton Das (wk), Mehidy Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Saif Hassan, Mohammad Mithun, Abu Jayed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud

West Indies: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), John Campbell, Jermaine Blackwood, Sheyne Moseley, Nkrumah Bonner, Joshua Da Silva (wk), Kyle Mayers, Rahkeem Cornwall, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach, Shannon Gabriel, Raymon Reifer, Veerasammy Permaul, Alzarri Joseph, Kavem Hodge