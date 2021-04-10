Live Match Streaming Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals

After a nail-biting finisher between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on an opening day, Delhi Capitals will face three-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings in the second match of the season. Delhi finished as the runner-ups in the last season while CSK finished in the bottom four for the first time in IPL history. Things will be different this time as both teams have added some new players to the squad. Delhi bought Steve Smith while CSK acquired the likes of Moeen Ali and Krishnappa Gowtham. Rishabh Pant will lead the IPL franchise for the first time as Shreyas Iyer has been ruled out of the tournament after sustaining a shoulder injury. Pant will face his idol MS Dhoni in the first captaincy test. Here are the details of when and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television. Also Read - IPL Live Match Streaming Cricket MI vs RCB: When And Where to Watch Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Stream Live Cricket Match Online And Telecast on TV Match Preview

The excitement of IPL is back as the first match of the 2021 season is all set to get underway on Friday. The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals (CSK vs DC) live streaming is available online on Hotstar and will be broadcast on Star Sports Network.

When is Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021, Match 1 will be played on Saturday, April 10. Also Read - South Africa vs Pakistan Live Match Streaming 1st ODI: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch SA vs PAK Stream Live Cricket Online and TV Telecast in India

What are the timings of Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match?

The IPL 2021 Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match live streaming will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Where is Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match being played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai

Which TV channel will broadcast Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match?

The CSK vs DC match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match?

The CSK vs DC match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

What are the predicted XIs for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals match?

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Sam Billings, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir.

CSK vs DC SQUADS

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wk/C), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Imran Tahir, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Bhagath Varma, Harishankar Reddy, KM Asif, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk/C), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel.