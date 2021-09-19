Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 Live Match Streaming

The excitement of T20 cricket starts as Chennai Super Kings will lock horns against Mumbai Indians as Indian Premier League 2021 resumes from September 19. The T20 cricket extravaganza has now moved to the UAE as earlier the IPL 2021 was abruptly stopped in May due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the bio-secure bubble. Both teams are one of the frontrunners to seal the place in the play-offs. Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians will have a psychological edge over Chennai because of Dhoni’s team average record in the UAE. Mumbai won the IPL 2020 which was held in UAE while Chennai failed to qualify for playoffs for the first time in their IPL history. While CSK are second on the points table with five wins from seven matches – 10 points – MI are fourth with four wins — eight points — from seven games. Here are the details of when and where to watch Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television.Also Read - CSK vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction VIVO IPL 2021: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match 30 Dubai Stadium 7.30 PM IST Sept 19 Sunday

When is Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match will start on Sunday, September 19. Also Read - Rohit Sharma on Cusp of Big Milestone During CSK vs MI in IPL 2021 UAE Leg

What are the timings of Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match will start at 07:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 07:00 PM. Also Read - IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Preview

Where is the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match being played?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match?

The Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match will live stream on Disney Plus Hotstar in India.

What are the squads for the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2021 match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Squads

CSK: MS Dhoni (C), Suresh Raina, Faf du Plessis, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ambati Rayudu, Imran Tahir, Josh Hazlewood, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Lungi Ngidi, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, K Gowtam, Sam Curran, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Jagadeesan N, KM Asif, R Sai Kishore, C Hari Nishaanth, M Harisankar Reddy, K Bhagath Verma

MI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Saurabh Tiwary, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Jimmy Neesham, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar