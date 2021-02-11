Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I Live Streaming Details

Following a morale-sapping 0-2 defeat in the two-match Test series to Pakistan, South Africa begin their final leg of Pakistan tour with the first of three T20Is today. Just four of the cricketers who were part of the Test series are in their T20I squad as others were to fly home for the now-cancelled Australia Tests. They will watch from the sidelines as their countrymate hope to take on the might of a team that is on a six-match unbeaten streak. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket Bangladesh vs West Indies 2nd Test: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch BAN vs WI Stream Live Cricket Online on FanCode App, TV Telecast in India

On the other hand, South Africa were at the receiving end of a 3-0 clean sweep at the hands of England at home. Under the captaincy of Heinrich Klaasen, the tourists will hope to wash away the memories of that defeat and start afresh at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore where all three matches are to be played. Also Read - ICC Test Team Rankings After Pakistan vs South Africa Series: Babar Azam-Led Side Gain Eight Rating Points to Jump to No 5

Below is everything you need to know about the first T20I: Also Read - ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 Live Streaming Details: Preview, Squads, Full Schedule And All You Need to Know

When is Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I has been scheduled to take place on Thursday, February 11.

What are the timings of the Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will start at 6:30 PM IST.

Where is the Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I match being played?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I match will be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore today.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I match can be watched on Sony Network in India.

Where can you live stream Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I will live stream on SonyLiv.

Where can you follow the live commentary of Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I match?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I live commentary can be followed on India.com.

What are full squads for Pakistan vs South Africa, 1st T20I?

Pakistan Full Squad: Babar Azam (captain), Haider Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Zafar Gohar, Amad Butt, Aamer Yamin, Danish Aziz, Zahid Mahmood

South Africa Full Squad: Heinrich Klaasen (wk/captain), Reeza Hendricks, Janneman Malan, JJ Smuts, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, George Linde, Lutho Sipamla, Junior Dala, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenton Stuurman, Andile Phehlukwayo, Bjorn Fortuin, Okuhle Cele, Ryan Rickelton, Nandre Burger, Jacques Snyman