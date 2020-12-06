Live Streaming Cricket South Africa vs England 1st ODI

Cricket South Africa confirmed that the first ODI between South Africa and England will be played on December 6 after the Proteas team tested negative for COVID-19. The opening match of the three-match ODI series was scheduled to play on Friday, but it got postponed after one of the South African team players testing positive earlier.

When is England vs South Africa 1st ODI match?

The England vs South Africa 1st ODI match will take place on Sunday, December 6.

What are the timings of the England vs South Africa 1st ODI match?

The England vs South Africa 1st ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1.00 PM IST.

Where is England vs South Africa 1st ODI match being played?

The England vs South Africa 1st ODI match will be played at the Boland Park (Paarl).

Which TV channel will broadcast England vs South Africa 1st ODI match?

The England vs South Africa 1st ODI match will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports HD.

Where can you live stream England vs South Africa 1st ODI match?

The England vs South Africa 1st ODI match will live stream on the Disney+Hotstar.

What are the predicted XIs for England vs South Africa 1st ODI match?

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (C/WK), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (C), Jos Buttler (WK), Sam Billings, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood

Squads

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (C/WK), Janneman Malan, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Tabraiz Shamsi, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, JJ Smuts, Junior Dala, George Linde, Lutho Sipamla, Kyle Verreynne, Glenton Stuurman, Beuran Hendricks

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (WK), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley, Lewis Gregory, Sam Billings, Olly Stone, Liam Livingstone