After almost 20 days of non-stop cricketing action, Emirates D20 2020 Final will be played between Fujairah and Sharjah on Thursday at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Fujairah have played dominant cricket throughout the season as they won all of their 10 matches in the group stage. While Sharjah finished third on the points table with 4 wins in 10 matches. Fujairah will be the favourites to win the mega encounter as they beat Sharjah in their last two encounters.

When is Fujairah vs Sharjah Emirates D20 2020 Final match?

The Fujairah vs Sharjah Emirates D20 2020 Final match will take place on Thursday, December 24.

What are the timings of Fujairah vs Sharjah Emirates D20 2020 Final match?

The Fujairah vs Sharjah Emirates D20 2020 Final match will start at 06:30 PM IST.

Where is the Fujairah vs Sharjah Emirates D20 2020 Final match being played?

The Fujairah vs Sharjah Emirates D20 2020 Final match will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Which TV channel will broadcast the Fujairah vs Sharjah Emirates D20 2020 Final match?

The Fujairah vs Sharjah Emirates D20 2020 Final match will not be broadcasted on TV in India

Where can you live stream the Fujairah vs Sharjah Emirates D20 2020 Final match?

The Fujairah vs Sharjah Emirates D20 2020 Final match will live stream on FanCode App.

What are the Squads for the Fujairah vs Sharjah Emirates D20 2020 Final match?

Sharjah Bukhatir (SHA): Arsalan Javed, Badiuzzama Sayed, Faisal Altaf, Faisal Khan, Fayyaz Ahmad (C/wk), Hafeez Rahman, Kashif Daud, Khalid Shah, Krishan Paul, Muhammad Boota (WK), Mohammed Halan Mohammed Harris, Nathan Shibu (WK), Renjith Mani and Umair Ali.

Fujairah (FUJ): Aayan Afzal Khan, Ahmed Raza (C), Hamdan Tahir (WK), Hassan Khalid, Lovepreet Bajwa, Luqman Hazrat, Maroof Merchant, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Umar Arshad (WK), Muhammed Naeem, Rohan Mustafa, Sabir Rao, Sandeep Singh (WK), Usman Khan and Waseem Muhammad.