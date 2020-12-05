Live Streaming Cricket India A vs Australia A

Ajinkya Rahane will lead the India A side against Australia A on Sunday. This would be a great opportunity for the likes of Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill to get used to the conditions in Australia ahead of the four-match Test series. The match will be streamed LIVE on Cricket.com.au. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 1st T20I: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

When is India A vs Australia A match?

The India A vs Australia A match will take place on Sunday, December 6. Also Read - India v Australia 2nd ODI Highlights: Ton-up Steve Smith Shines as Australia Beat India by 51 Runs to Take an Unassailable 2-0 Lead

What are the timings of the India A vs Australia A match?

The India A vs Australia A match will start at 5:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 4.30 AM IST. Also Read - Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 1st ODI: When And Where to Watch IND vs AUS Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

Where is India A vs Australia A match being played?

The India A vs Australia A match will be played at the Seddon Drummoyne Oval in Sydney.

Which TV channel will broadcast India A vs Australia A match?

The India A vs Australia A match will broadcast on DD National.

Where can you live stream India A vs Australia A match?

The India A vs Australia A match will live stream on Cricket.com.au.

SQUADS

India A: Virat Kohli, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohammed Siraj

Australia A: Tim Paine (C/WK), Joe Burns, Jackson Bird, Alex Carey (wk), Harry Conway, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Nic Maddinson, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Tim Paine, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mark Steketee, Will Sutherland, Mitchell Swepson

