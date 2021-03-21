Live Streaming Cricket India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends FINAL Road Safety World Series 2021

In the highly-awaited final battle of Road Safety T20 World Series 2021 Final, Sachin Tendulkar-led India Legends will take on Sri Lanka Legends at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday – March 21. The hosts India have reached the finals by beating West Indies Legends in a thrilling first semifinal by 12 runs. Out of the six matches they have played in this tournament, India have lost only one game. India Legends’ batting is completely packed with superstars till number 7 and all of them can turn the match within a span of overs. Their openers Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag are among the top five run-scorers in this tournament. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Legends have also dominated all the matches they have played in this year’s edition of T20 tournament. Their only loss came against India Legends. Hello and welcome to our live cricket coverage of India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series Final Live Score of IND-L vs SL-L Live match being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. See the latest India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Score, Live cricket IND-L vs SL-L Live updates here. Also, check the IND-L vs SL-L Road Safety World Series Final Live Cricket Score, India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live match, India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live score today, IND-L vs SL-L Road Safety World Series Final Live video, Live score today India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends match, IND-L vs SL-L Road Safety World Series Final 2021 Live match score, India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live scorecard. You can also live cricket blog of match Road Safety World Series Final between India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends from Ahmedabad here. See the latest IND-L vs SL-L, India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series Final 2021 Live Score, IND-L vs SL-L Road Safety World Series Final 2021 Live cricket updates here. Check India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Cricket Score and Updates, IND-L vs SL-L Live Cricket Score and IND-L vs SL-L Live Cricket Streaming Online and India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. (LIVE UPDATES) Also Read - Yuvraj Singh Advises Cute Little Fan to Wear Mask While Cheering During Road Safety World Series | SEE POST

They finished second in the group standings on the basis of net run-rate. In the second semifinal, the Islanders defeated South Africa Legends by eight wickets. You can watch India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends 2021, Live Streaming Cricket, India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Streaming, Road Safety World Series 2021 Final, India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Match Streaming Online, India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Streaming Cricket on FanCode app in India. Live Match Streaming details below – India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends. Also Read - Yuvraj Singh's EPIC Response to Sachin Tendulkar-Brian Lara's Road Safety Message Ahead of IN-L vs SL-L Final

When is India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match?

The India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match will take place on Sunday, March 21. Also Read - Barcelona vs Real Sociedad Live Streaming LaLiga Santander in India: Preview, Squads, Prediction - Where to Watch RS vs BAR Live Stream Football Match Online on Facebook; TV Telecast Not Available

What are the timings of the India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match?

The India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match will start at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.

Where is India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match being played?

The India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

Which TV channel will broadcast India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match?

The India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match will be broadcasted on Colours Cineplex, Rishtey Cineplex and DD Sports – TV channels in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match?

The India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match live streaming will be available on Voot App, JioTV app.

What are the predicted XIs for India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match?

India Legends: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar (cC, Subramaniam Badrinath /Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga (wk), Chintaka Jayasinghe, Chamara Silva, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Russell Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekera, Dammika Prasad, Rangana Herath.

IND-L vs SL-L SQUADS

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Mohammad Kaif, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Sanjay Bangar, Abey Kuruvilla, Sameer Dighe.

Sri Lanka Legends: Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Thilan Thushara, Nuwan Kulasekara, Russel Arnold, Ajantha Mendis, Farveez Maharoof, Sanath Jayasuriya, Manjula Prasad, Malinda Warnapura, Dammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Chamara Kapugedra, Tillakratne Dilshan (C), Dulanjana Wijesinghe.