Live Streaming Cricket India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends FINAL Road Safety World Series 2021

In the highly-awaited final battle of Road Safety T20 World Series 2021 Final, India Legends will take on Sri Lanka Legends at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday – March 21. The hosts India Legends have reached the finals by beating West Indies Legends in a thrilling first semifinal by 12 runs. Out of the six matches they have played in this tournament, India have lost only one game. India Legends’ batting is completely packed with superstars till number 7 and all of them can turn the match within a span of overs. Their openers Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag are among the top five run-scorers in this tournament. On the other hand, Sri Lanka Legends have also dominated all the matches they have played in this year’s edition of T20 tournament. Their only loss came against India Legends. They finished second in the group standings on the basis of net run-rate. In the second semifinal, the Islanders defeated South Africa Legends by eight wickets. You can watch India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends 2021, Live Streaming Cricket, India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Streaming, Road Safety World Series 2021 Final, India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Match Streaming Online, India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Live Streaming Cricket on FanCode app in India. Live Match Streaming details below – India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends. Also Read - IN-L vs SL-L Dream11 Team Predictions, Fantasy Cricket Tips Road Safety T20 World Series FINAL: India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends - Captain, Probable XIs For Today's T20 Match at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Stadium at 7 PM IST March 21 Sunday

When is India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match?

The India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match will take place on Sunday, March 21. Also Read - Live Match Streaming Cricket India vs England 5th T20I: Match Preview, Squad And Where to Watch IND vs ENG Stream Live Cricket Match Online And on TV

What are the timings of India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match?

The India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match will start at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST. Also Read - Live Cricket Streaming Afghanistan vs Zimbabwe 3rd T20I: Preview, Squads, Match Prediction - Where to Watch AFG vs ZIM Live Stream Cricket Online on FanCode App, TV Telecast in India

Where is India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match being played?

The India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match will be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur.

Which TV channel will broadcast India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match?

The India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match will be broadcasted on Colours Cineplex, Rishtey Cineplex and DD Sports – TV channels in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match?

The India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match live streaming will be available on Voot App, JioTV app.

What are the predicted XIs for India Legends vs Sri Lanka Legends Road Safety World Series 2021 Final match?

India Legends: Virender Sehwag, Sachin Tendulkar (cC, Subramaniam Badrinath /Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Yuvraj Singh, Irfan Pathan, Naman Ojha (wk), Manpreet Gony, Vinay Kumar, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha.

Sri Lanka Legends: Tillakaratne Dilshan (C), Sanath Jayasuriya, Upul Tharanga (wk), Chintaka Jayasinghe, Chamara Silva, Kaushalya Weeraratne, Russell Arnold, Farveez Maharoof, Nuwan Kulasekera, Dammika Prasad, Rangana Herath.

IND-L vs SL-L SQUADS

India Legends: Sachin Tendulkar (C), Mohammad Kaif, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Sairaj Bahutule, Zaheer Khan, Irfan Pathan, Sanjay Bangar, Abey Kuruvilla, Sameer Dighe.

Sri Lanka Legends: Upul Tharanga, Chamara Silva, Chinthaka Jayasinghe, Thilan Thushara, Nuwan Kulasekara, Russel Arnold, Ajantha Mendis, Farveez Maharoof, Sanath Jayasuriya, Manjula Prasad, Malinda Warnapura, Dammika Prasad, Rangana Herath, Chamara Kapugedra, Tillakratne Dilshan (C), Dulanjana Wijesinghe.