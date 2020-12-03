Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 1st T20I

Short of resources in ODIs, India will have enough options to choose from to pose a stiffer challenge to Australia when the two sides clash in a three-match T20 series beginning in Canberra on Friday. The 1-2 ODI series loss reaffirmed that India have a lot of work to do in the 50-over format but they possess a much more balanced squad in the shortest format. Before the pandemic suspended sporting activities around the world, India had blanked hosts New Zealand in a five-match series and they will be taking a lot of confidence out of that result into the contest against Australia. The presence of Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar and T Natarajan, who did well on his ODI debut on Wednesday, lends much-needed balance to the bowling department. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020 T20 Series: Brett Lee Questions Australia's Decision to Rest Pat Cummins After Two Games

Sundar will be high on confidence after a solid IPL where Royal Challengers Bangalore and India skipper Virat Kohli used him effectively in the powerplay and middle overs. With Hardik Pandya not bowling regularly, India had only one specialist all-rounder in Ravindra Jadeja in the one-dayers. However, in the T20s, Kohli will also have the services of Sundar in both the departments and there is a possibility that Hardik can roll his arm over for a brief spell like he did from the second ODI onwards. Yorker specialist Natarajan, who was a late addition to the ODI squad, could also make his T20 debut on Friday having shown enough promise in his maiden international appearance. Unlike the SCG, the Manuka Oval surface had enough for both the spinners and pacers. It will be interesting to see who opens up the bowling alongside Jasprit Bumrah with the toss-up being between Mohammad Shami and Deepak Chahar. Yuzvendra Chahal, who had a forgettable outing in the ODIs, will also be looking to bounce back. Also Read - IND vs AUS 2020: Australia's Cameron Green Recalls KL Rahul's Motivating Words During 3rd ODI; Says Will Remember That Forever

When is India vs Australia 1st T20I match?

The India vs Australia 1st T20I match will take place on Friday, December 4. Also Read - India vs Australia T20 2020: KL Rahul to Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith to Jasprit Bumrah - Players to Watch Out From T20I Series

What are the timings of India vs Australia 1st T20I match?

The India vs Australia 1st T20I match will start at 1:40 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1.10 PM IST.

Where is India vs Australia 1st T20I match being played?

The India vs Australia 1st T20I match will be played at the Manuka Oval, Canberra.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Australia 1st T20I match?

The India vs Australia 1st T20I match will broadcast on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 in India.

Where can you live stream India vs Australia 1st T20I match?

The India vs Australia 1st T20I match will live stream on the SonyLIV app.

What are the predicted XIs for India vs Australia 1st T20I match?

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Matthew Wade, Steve Smith, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc/Andrew Tye, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja/Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

IND vs AUS SQUADS –

Australia: Aaron Finch (C), Matthew Wade, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Alex Carey (wk), Ashton Agar, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Andrew Tye, Marnus Labuschagne, D Arcy Short, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (wk), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Shami.