After the competitive white-ball cricket season between India and Australia, the two cricketing heavyweights get ready for the pink-ball challenge at Adelaide. Adelaide would host the two teams for the first of the four-match Test match series. The Test at Adelaide would be a day-night affair and would be played with the pink-ball.

While it would be interesting to see how the two teams adapt to the longer format. For Australia, the big boost will be Steve Smith and David Warner – two players who were missing the last tour – will be there this time around.

For India, Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara, Rishabh Pant got among the runs in the practice game and that would give the tourists hope going into the opening Test.

When is India vs Australia 1st Test match?

The 1st Test match between India and Australia will be played on Tuesday, December 17.

What are the timings of India vs Australia 1st Test match?

The 1st Test will start at 9:30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9.00 AM IST.

Where is India vs Australia 1st Test match being played?

The India vs Australia 1st Test match will be played at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, Australia

Which TV channel will broadcast the match?

The contest can be watched live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 in India.

Where and how can you live stream the match?

The India vs Australia 1st Test match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

Likely playing XIs

Australia: Matthew Wade, Marcus Harris, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green/Shaun Marsh, Time Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Hanuma Vihari, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah.

Squads:

Australia: Joe Burns, Will Pucovski, Steve Smith, David Warner, Marcus Haris, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Tim Paine (c), Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, James Pattinson, Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson.

India: Virat Kohli (c), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav.