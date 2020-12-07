Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 3rd T20I

With India having already closed out series after winning the first two matches, Virat Kohli will be eyeing a clean sweep when he leads his team in the third and final T20I against Australia on Tuesday. While India won the series opening match on Canberra relatively easily, a contest that created that concussion substitute controversy, the second match was a closer affair. Australia were without their captain in Sydney but Matthew Wade led admirably, hitting an aggressive fifty as the hosts posted a challenging 194/5. India batters performed in unison with Shikhar Dhawan scoring fifty before late fireworks from Hardik Pandya took India over the line in the final over. Also Read - India A vs Australia A: Ravichandran Ashwin Dons Cap While Bowling, Takes Wicket | Watch Video

When is India vs Australia 3rd T20I match?

The third and final T20I match between India and Australia will be played on Tuesday, December 8. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Mohammad Kaif Wants Hardik Pandya to be Added to Test Squad

What are the timings of the India vs Australia 3rd T20I match?

The final match will start at 1:40 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1.10 PM IST. Also Read - 2nd T20I: Hardik Pandya Batted Like MS Dhoni in Final Overs, Says Justin Langer After India All-rounder's Match-Winning Knock vs Australia

Where is India vs Australia 3rd T20I match being played?

The India vs Australia third T20I match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney.

Which TV channel will broadcast the match?

The contest can be watched live on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 in India.

Where and how can you live stream the match?

The India vs Australia 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app.

India vs Australia 3rd T20I Predicted XIs

India XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan

Australia XI: D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade (captain and wk), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Mitch Swepson, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Kyle Abbott

India vs Australia T2oI Full Squads

India T20Is Full Squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-capt, wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

Australia T20 Squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.