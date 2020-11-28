Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli-led India will look to bounce back after a 66-run loss against hosts Australia in Sydney in the tour opener. Australian skipper Aaron Finch found form as he slammed 114 off 124 balls, but it was former captain Steve Smith who stole the show with a whirlwind 105 off 66 balls to help Australia post a mammoth 374 for six in 50 overs. Also Read - Virat Kohli Responds to Harry Kane on Asking Him For a Place in RCB

Chasing the total, India got off to a horrendous start as they were reduced to 101 for four inside the first 15 overs. While it seemed the game was all over them, it was Hardik Pandya (90) and Shikhar Dhawan (74) who got together and stitched a 128-run stand, but once the partnership broke – it was the last nail in the coffin. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: Harbhajan Singh Points Out Areas Where Team India Lacked in First ODI

With the Sydney pitch expected to slow down further, it seems the tourists could make the most of that. Also Read - India vs Australia 2020: In Foreign Conditions, Virat Kohli is Half The Indian Batting, Claims Sanjay Manjrekar

Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia 2nd ODI match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television.

TOSS

It would be a tricky toss and looks like both the captains would like to be on the wrong side of it. Despite the loss, India would realise that batting under lights is better. The ball comes onto the bat better. On the other hand, the scoreboard pressure to get to the team batting second as both sides have a potent bowling unit and the scoreboard pressure will always be there if chasing a big total.

When is India vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will take place on Thursday, November 29.

What are the timings of India vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will start at 09:10 AM IST. The toss will take place at 08.40 AM IST.

Where is India vs Australia 2nd ODI match being played?

The India vs Australia 1st ODI match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, SCG.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will broadcast on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

The India vs Australia 2nd ODI match will live stream on SonyLIV app.

What are the Squads for the India vs Australia 2nd ODI match?

India Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill

Australia Squad: Aaron Finch(c), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Ashton Agar, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Andrew Tye, Cameron Green, Daniel Sams