Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 2nd T20I

The hosts will look to stage a comeback in the second T20I at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Sunday after an 11-run loss against India in Manuka Oval, Canberra. On the other hand, the Virat Kohli-led side would look to pocket the series with a win and not leave it till the third and final T20I. India will miss the services of Jadeja who has been ruled out of the T20Is following an injury. It would be interesting to see if Aaron Finch leads Australia or not as he picked up an injury. Also Read - Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out of India-Australia Series Due to Concussion, Three Reasons Why Virat Kohli-Led India Will Miss Him

When is India vs Australia 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Australia 2nd T20I match will take place on Sunday, December 6. Also Read - India Should be Patient With Manish Pandey, Sanju Samson: Aakash Chopra Ahead of 2nd T20I Versus Australia at SCG

What are the timings of the India vs Australia 1st T20I match?

The India vs Australia 1st T20I match will start at 1:40 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1.10 PM IST. Also Read - Shikhar Dhawan Birthday: Virender Sehwag Wishes India Opener in Unique Style Ahead of 2nd T20I vs Australia

Where is India vs Australia 2nd T20I match being played?

The India vs Australia 2nd T20I match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs Australia 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Australia 2nd T20I match will broadcast on Sony SIX, Sony TEN 1 and Sony TEN 3 in India.

Where can you live stream India vs Australia 2nd T20I match?

The India vs Australia 2nd T20I match will live stream on the SonyLIV app.

What are the predicted XIs for India vs Australia 2nd T20I match?

India vs Australia: Probable Playing 11

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan

Australia: D Arcy Short, Steven Smith(c), Matthew Wade (w), Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Mitch Swepson, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins, Marnus Labuschagne

SQUADS

India T20Is Full Squad: Virat Kohli (capt), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (vice-capt, wk), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (wk), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan

Australia T20 Squad: Aaron Finch (Captain), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Moises Henriques, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Daniel Sams, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), David Warner, Adam Zampa.