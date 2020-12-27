Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3

After two days of exciting cricket in the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia, the Day 3 will play a crucial role in terms of setting the tone for the verdict. Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja will resume the innings for India as the stand-in skipper has already scored his 12th Test century, while the southpaw is racing towards his fifty and is currently not out on 40. India have already taken a healthy 82-run lead at the stumps on Day 2. Australian pacers will look to restrict Indian team under 350. While Rahane and Jadeja will look to take full control of the match. Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television. Also Read - India vs Australia 2nd Test | Ajinkya Rahane is Enjoying Being Captain: Glenn McGrath

India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 Live Match Streaming

When is India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 match?

The India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 match will take place on Monday, December 28. Also Read - "Virat Kohli Will be Captain of India as Long as He Wants to": Ricky Ponting

What are the timings of India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 match?

The India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 match will start at 04:30 AM IST. Also Read - Melbourne Weather Forecast For December 28, 2020: Will Rain Play Spoilsport on Day 3 of 2nd Test Between IND vs AUS at MCG?

Where is the India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 match being played?

The India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 match will be played at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 match?

The India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 match will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 1, Ten 2 and Six.

Where can you live stream the India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 match?

The India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

What are the Playing XIs for the India vs Australia 2nd Test Day 3 match?

Australia Playing XI: Matthew Wade, Joe Burns, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India Playing XI: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj