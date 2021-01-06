Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1

India and Australia will lock horns in the third Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Thursday. The third Test will be crucial for both teams to prove their supremacy over each other as the series is currently levelled at 1-1 after the first two Tests. Both teams are boosted with confidence after the arrival of their experience opening batsmen – Rohit Sharma for India and David Warner for Australia. Rohit has been selected in the playing XI as an opener replacing Mayank Agarwal. While the Australian team management has already claimed that Warner will play in despite even if he is not 100 per cent fit. Team India made one more change in their XI as Navdeep Saini has been included in the place of Umesh Yadav who has been ruled out of the series after sustaining an injury in the second Test. Both teams will look to kickstart the new year on a positive note. Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 Match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television. Also Read - AUS vs IND: Navdeep Saini To Debut, Rohit Sharma Back as India Announce Playing XI For 3rd Test vs Australia in Sydney

When is India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 match?

The India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 match will take place on Thursday, January 7. Also Read - AUS vs IND: Tim Paine Warns 'Tension Starting to Boil' Ahead of 3rd Test in Sydney

What are the timings of India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 match?

The India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 match will start at 05:00 AM IST. The toss will take place at 04:30 AM. Also Read - Ind vs Aus Sydney Weather Forecast: Will Rain Interrupt India vs Australia Day 1 of 3rd Test at SCG?

Where is the India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 match being played?

The India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 match will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 match?

The India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 match will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 1, Ten 2 and Six.

Where can you live stream the India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 match?

The India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

What are the Squads for the India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 1 match?

Australia Squad: David Warner, Matthew Wade, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim Paine(w/c), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Sean Abbott, Marcus Harris, Moises Henriques, Michael Neser, James Pattinson, Will Pucovski, Mitchell Swepson

India Squad: Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Rohit Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Kuldeep Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Prithvi Shaw