After the two days of exciting cricket, India and Australia will resume the action-packed third Test on Day 3. Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar are in the middle for the Indian team as they will resume the innings from 96/2. Earlier, on Day 2, Shubman shared a 70-run stand alongside Rohit to gave India a solid start after Australia posted 338 on the scoreboard. Gill slammed his maiden Test fifty before getting dismissed by Pat Cummins on 50. While, Josh Hazlewood sent Rohit back to pavilion on just 26. For the hosts, Steve Smith (131) slammed his 27th Test hundred and Marnus Labuschagne scored 91 runs as Australia scored 200 plus score for the first time in the Test series. Ravindra Jadeja was the pick of the bowlers from India as he claimed four wickets. Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 Match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television. Also Read - India vs Australia: Australian Team Would Like to Play in Brisbane For Sure, Says Steve Smith Despite Hard Lockdown

When is India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 match?

The India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 match will take place on Saturday, January 9.

What are the timings of India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 match?

The India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 match will start at 05:00 AM IST.

Where is the India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 match being played?

The India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 match will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 match?

The India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 match will be broadcasted on Sony Ten 1, Ten 2 and Six.

Where can you live stream the India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 match?

The India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 match will live stream on SonyLIV in India.

What are the Playing XIs for the India vs Australia 3rd Test Day 3 match?

Australia Playing XI: David Warner, Will Pucovski, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Matthew Wade, Cameron Green, Tim Paine (c & wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood

India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini