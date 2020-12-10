Live Streaming Cricket India vs Australia A 2nd Practice Match

Team India will lock horns against Australi A in their second Practice match for the upcoming four-match Border Gavaskar series starting from December 17. The practice-match will be the tune-up for the day-night Test match at Adelaide Oval. Indian players will look forward to the day-night practice game, as they have played only one Pink-Ball Test in international cricket. There are still some doubts over Virat Kohli's availability for the practice-game as he is expected to take some rest after playing all the matches in ODI and T20I series. While Australia head coach, Justin Langer had earlier gave some indications that some key players from Australia line-up will participate in the 2nd practice match. Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs Australia A 2nd Practice match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television.

When is India vs Australia A 2nd Practice match?

The India vs Australia A 2nd Practice match will take place on Friday, December 11.

What are the timings of India vs Australia A 2nd Practice match?

The India vs Australia A 2nd Practice match will start at 09:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 09.00 AM IST.

Where is the India vs Australia A 2nd Practice match being played?

The India vs Australia A 2nd Practice match will be played at the Sydney Cricket Ground, SCG.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs Australia A 2nd Practice match?

The India vs Australia A 2nd Practice match will broadcast on Sony SIX and DD national.

Where can you live stream the India vs Australia A 2nd Practice match?

The India vs Australia A 2nd Practice match will live stream on cricket.com.au.

What are the Squads for the India vs Australia A 2nd Practice match?

Australia A Squad: Joe Burns, Marcus Harris, Alex Carey(w/c), Ben McDermott, Cameron Green, Nic Maddinson, Moises Henriques, Will Sutherland, Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson

India Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha(w), Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Rishabh Pant, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah