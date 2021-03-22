India vs England 1st ODI Live Streaming Cricket

After the Tests and T20Is, it's time for the ODIs. India will take on England for the first time since 2019 when the two teams squared off in the round-robin stage of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup. Eoin Morgan's men were the only team to get the better of India at that stage as they went on to become the world champions for the first time in the format's history. On the other hand, India exited in the semifinal after losing to New Zealand. In the context of the ongoing tour, India have pocketed the four-match Test series 3-1 and the closely contested T20I series that followed by a margin of 3-2.

You can watch India vs England 2021, Live Cricket Streaming, India vs England Live Streaming, 1st ODI, India vs England Live Match Streaming Online, and, India vs England Live Cricket Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

When is India vs England 1st ODI match?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will be played on Tuesday, March 23.

What are the timings of India vs England 1st ODI match?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will start at 1:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 1:00 PM IST.

Where is India vs England 1st ODI match being played?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs England 1st ODI match?

The India vs England 1st ODI match will be broadcast on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the India vs England 1st ODI match?

The India vs England 1st ODI match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

What are the predicted XIs for India vs England 1st ODI match?

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Shardul Thakur/Mohammed Siraj, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Tom Curran

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul, Washington Sundar, Shubman Gill, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Matthew Parkinson