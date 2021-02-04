Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 1st Test

A dream took flight during an unforgettable Australian summer and a confident India will aim to soar higher with the return of Virat Kohli against Joe Root’s England during a four-Test series starting Friday with both sides bidding to qualify for the World Test Championship final. International cricket returns to India after a year-long COVID-19 break and it couldn’t have been bigger than a series against a world-class side which is led by a modern day great in Joe Root. Root would be playing his 100th Test match and the team also features the most respected new ball attack in contemporary cricket besides having the game’s best all-format all-rounder. Also Read - India vs England Playing 11: Virat Kohli Confirms Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill as Openers For 1st Test, Rishabh Pant Will Start in Place of Wriddhiman Saha Against England

And in the middle of all this will be the awe-inspiring presence of Kohli, fresh from a paternity break, leading a side that would be expected to present another enthralling show after a miracle come-from-behind series win in Australia. But in England, they face a team that in the last 15 years, is the only one to have won a Test series (2012) in the sub-continent. In Root, they have a player, who knows a thing or two about how to tackle spinners on sub-continental turners as he showed during the just-concluded Sri Lanka series. James Anderson, the world’s highest wicket-taking seam bowler, will again test Rohit Sharma’s patience and Shubman Gill’s technique using the pronounced seam of the red SG Test while preparing a tough set of questions in the corridor of uncertainty for the Indian captain. Jofra Archer would like to use the bouncer sparingly and Ben Stokes wouldn’t mind if the old ball reverses a bit. Also Read - IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli Speaks up on Farmers' Protest, Says We Briefly Discussed it in Team Meeting Ahead of 1st Test in Chennai

When is India vs England 1st Test match?

The India vs England 1st Test match will take place on Friday, February 5. Also Read - Irfan Pathan Supports Rihanna And Thunberg on Farmers' Protest, Former India All-rounder Cryptic Tweet Goes Viral | POST

What are the timings of India vs England 1st Test match?

The India vs England 1st Test match will start at 9.30 AM IST. The toss will take place at 9 AM IST.

Where is India vs England 1st Test match being played?

The India vs England 1st Test match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs England 1st Test match?

The India vs England 1st Test match will broadcast on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 2 in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of India vs England 1st Test match?

The India vs England 1st Test match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and JIO TV app.

What are the predicted XIs for India vs England 1st Test match?

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah.

England: Rory Burns, Dom Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad.

IND vs ENG SQUADS –

India: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant (wk), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Wriddhiman Saha (wk).

England: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Jos Buttler (wk), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jack Leach, Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Ben Foakes, Olly Stone, Dominic Bess.