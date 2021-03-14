India vs England Live Streaming Cricket 2nd T20I

After a demoralising eight-wicket loss against England in the first T20I that saw their famed batting flounder badly, India will take on England in the second T20 International at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera on Sunday. The five-match series is deemed as a dress rehearsal for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to be held in India in October-November this year, with the hosts looking to iron out chinks and form a perfect combination. Virat Kohli's team is also trying to bring in a different philosophy to batting, dishing out power-hitters and not relying on one batsman to hold the innings. That strategy had failed in the first T20I as India failed to put up a big and competitive score after many batsmen perished trying to play big shots. KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan will again open the innings in the absence of Rohit Sharma, who is being rested for the first two matches. The two opening batsmen failed to get going in the first T20I — Dhawan making four off 12 deliveries and Rahul getting just one in four balls. Kohli, at No. 3, fell for a duck. India's No. 4, 5 and 6 in Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer and Hardik Pandya could get some runs but the urgency needed was missing. There is unlikely to be any change in the Indian batting line-up, although there could be some change in the bowling department. Bhuvneshwar Kumar could bowl just two overs without looking threatening at all. Medium-pacer Shardul Thakur too bowled a couple of overs but couldn't make an impression. Here are the live cricket streaming details of India vs England 2nd T20I from Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

When is India vs England 2nd T20I match?

The India vs England 2nd T20I match will take place on Sunday, March 14.

What are the timings of India vs England 2nd T20I match?

The India vs England 2nd T20I match will start at 7 PM IST. The toss will take place at 6.30 PM IST.

Where is India vs England 2nd T20I match being played?

The India vs England 2nd T20I match will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

Which TV channel will broadcast India vs England 2nd T20I match?

The India vs England 2nd T20I match will be broadcasted on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD TV channels in India.

Where can you watch live streaming of the India vs England 2nd T20I match?

The India vs England 2nd T20I match live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

What are the predicted XIs for India vs England 2nd T20I match?

India: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan (C), Sam Curran/Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Adil Rashid.

IND vs ENG SQUADS

India: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Rahul Tewatia, Navdeep Saini, T Natarajan, Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Rahul Chahar.

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler(w), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (C), Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Reece Topley, Moeen Ali, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone.