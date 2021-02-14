Live Match Streaming India vs England 2nd Test

The excitement of Test cricket continues as the 2nd Test match between India and England is all set to get underway on Saturday. The second Test match between India and England will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Rishabh Pant holds the key for India’s big score hope in the first innings of the second Test match. Pant will resume his innings from 33 on Day 2. Debutant Axar Patel has to give ample support to him. Meanwhile on Day 1, Rohit Sharma scored his seventh Test century — his first one year and after eight innings — to help India reach the 300 for six wickets on the first day of the second Test against England at the M.A.Chidambaram Stadium here on Saturday. Ajinkya Rahene scored 67 while Rishabh Pant was batting on 33 at close. Sharma’s counter-attacking 161 (off 231 balls, 18x4s, 2x6s) and his 162-run partnership with Rahane (149 balls, 9x4s) helped India recover following a poor start after captain Virat Kohli won the toss and chose to bat.Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs England 2nd Test match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television. Also Read - India vs England MATCH HIGHLIGHTS 2nd Test, Day 1 Chennai: Rohit 161, Rahane 67; IND 300/6 at Stumps

Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 2nd Test

When is India vs England 2nd Test match?

The India vs England 2nd Test match will start on Saturday, February 13.

What are the timings of the India vs England 2nd Test match?

The India vs England 2nd Test match will start at 09:30 AM IST.

Where is India vs England 2nd Test match being played?

The India vs England 2nd Test match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs England 2nd Test match?

The India vs England 2nd Test match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs England 2nd Test match?

The India vs England 2nd Test match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

What are the Squads for the India vs England 2nd Test match?

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Wriddhiman Saha, Mayank Agarwal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Olly Stone, Zak Crawley