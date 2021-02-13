Live Match Streaming India vs England 2nd Test

India lost their in-form opener Shubman Gill on duck in the second Test match against England. However, experienced opener Rohit Sharma returned to form and slammed his half-century after Virat Kohli opted to bat. Pujara is playing in his typical defensive style. Meanwhile, after a humiliating defeat in the opening match, India will lock horns versus England again in the second game of the series at MA Chidambaram Stadium Chennai. The visitors played dominant cricket in the opening Test and claimed a 227-run victory. India were outclassed by England in all-three departments at a dusty track. While the hosts will look to bounce back in the series and expected to make some changes in their playing XI. Meanwhile, England have already announced their 12-member squad for the match as James Anderson, Jos Buttler has been rested from the team. Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad are expected to take charge of the pace attack with Jack Leach and Moeen Ali by their side as spinners. Here are the details of when and where to watch India vs England 2nd Test match Live Streaming Cricket online and on Television.

The excitement of Test cricket continues as the 2nd Test match between India and England is all set to get underway on Saturday. The second Test match between India and England will be telecasted on Star Sports Network and online streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. You can watch India vs England 2021, Live Cricket Streaming, India vs England Live Streaming, 2nd Test Day 1, India vs England Live Match Streaming Online, and, India vs England Live Cricket Streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. Find Disney+ Hotstar Live, Hotstar Live details, Star Sports Live, Star Sports Live Telecast details, Live Match Streaming details below.

Live Streaming Cricket India vs England 2nd Test

When is India vs England 2nd Test match?

The India vs England 2nd Test match will start on Saturday, February 13.

What are the timings of the India vs England 2nd Test match?

The India vs England 2nd Test match will start at 09:30 AM IST.

Where is India vs England 2nd Test match being played?

The India vs England 2nd Test match will be played at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Which TV channel will broadcast the India vs England 2nd Test match?

The India vs England 2nd Test match will be telecasted on Star Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream the India vs England 2nd Test match?

The India vs England 2nd Test match will live stream on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

What are the Squads for the India vs England 2nd Test match?

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w), Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Wriddhiman Saha, Mayank Agarwal, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, KL Rahul, Axar Patel, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Siraj

England Squad: Rory Burns, Dominic Sibley, Daniel Lawrence, Joe Root(c), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes(w), Dominic Bess, Stuart Broad, Jack Leach, James Anderson, Chris Woakes, Moeen Ali, Olly Stone, Zak Crawley